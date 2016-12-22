Western media propaganda campaign concerning Aleppo

The one-sided Western media reporting against the Russian and the Syrian government is skyrocketing as the fall of eastern Aleppo comes to a close. Both governments are accused of committing war crimes as if the other side consists of fighting angels and not Western-supported and financed US mercenaries and terrorists.

The war is presented only from the atrocities committed by Assad or the Russians. Since the so-called civil war broke out in 2011, which was initiated by the CIA and other Western and Arab intelligence agencies in order to manufacture regime change in Syria, according to the Libyan model, the Western media blame only Bashar al-Assad and later Russian President Vladimir Putin as the only evildoer.

From day one of the instigated "uprising" against Assad, the Western public has been constantly misinformed by one-sided reporting or even fake news produced either by the CIA, the Pentagon or by a London-based public relations company, Bell Pottinger. For their fake videos and other disseminated lies, they received $ 540 million, which means that the American taxpayers have paid for being lied to by their own government. This company has already served almost every rogue state or political thug around the world.

Another Western lie pretends that Assad is supposedly killing his own people. If this holds true, he would have been overthrown by his own people long ago. Why do people flee from the terrorist held areas into Assad-controlled territories, if he would kill them? If one thinks for just a moment, everybody can tip the scam. This is not a justification of the atrocities committed by the Assad regime.

With the start of the US wars in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya, and Syria the mainstream media have lost their credibility because they never questioned the arguments and the "proof" that were presented by the US government, although serious doubts were obvious right from the start of the instigated wars that aimed at the annexation of resources.

The mainstream media were the main cheerleaders for the toppling of the Taliban, Saddam Hussein, Muammar al-Gaddafi, and now Bashar al-Assad, although their regimes were "less" brutal and "bloodthirsty" than the ones the US created through its policy of chaos.

On "Ron Paul's Liberty Report" [2], independent journalist Vanessa Beeley, sets the record straight on the situation in Aleppo. Since 1979, the US has been siding with terrorists, beginning in Afghanistan via Libya till Syria. They have been supporting all terrorist groups, comments Beeley. The last ceasefire in Aleppo was used by the US and its Western allies to supply the terrorists with missiles and other weaponry. Beeley who just came back from Aleppo contradicted the picture drawn by the Western media. The terrifying situation created by the different terrorist organizations such as hostage taking, killing, raping and torturing the people of Eastern Aleppo are dismissed by Western media.

She also had interesting things to say about the so-called humanitarian organization "White Helmets". Beeley describes them as a fake group. The organization was created by the West and has the task to build the foundation of a "parallel state". They receive over $ 100 million from the US, UK, and other Western countries; Germany supports this "humanitarian organization" with $ 7 million. According to Beeley, they are trained in Turkey and "they act as terrorists". Apparently, all of them are "volunteers". Why do they need then such an enormous amount of money, asks the journalist?

Actually, the much lauded so-called humanitarian organization "White Helmets“ seems to be an asset in the Western-led war against the regime of Bashar al-Assad. They look like a party in the Western-led terrorist front to overthrow the legitimate Syrian government. They closely cooperate with the different terrorist organizations in Syria. Surprisingly enough, they were awarded the "Alternative Nobel Prize“ by the "Right Livelihood Award Foundation“, although many of their rescue missions are fake.

The CIA spin against an apparent Russian meddling in the American electoral process has to be seen in a larger context. So far, no evidence has been shown and none of the other 15 intelligence agencies have supported the CIA accusations, not to speak of the FBI. The made-up scandal by the CIA was not a hack but a leak by somebody who didn't want to see Hillary Clinton as the next US President. One of the aims of these unfounded rumors could be to influence the Electoral College that meets on 19 December in order to formally elect Donald Trump as the next US President. Beyond that, US Congress should be positioned against Trump's soft policy towards Russian and his nominee Rex W. Tillerson as Secretary of State.

Despite the heavy anti-Russian sentiments within the Washington political establishment, "The Brian Lehrer Show" on WNYC interviewed Stephen Cohen, Professor emeritus of Russian history, who said that liberals and Democrats have all lined up viewing Russia and Putin as evil. There are more urgent points to discuss between the superpowers right now such as the role of the intelligence agencies that have produced no “public facts” to support the view that Russia hacked the Democratic Party emails.

Donald Trump is criticized for saying that he refused to demonize Putin and wouldn’t it be great if the two countries could cooperate instead to fight each other. Whether Cohen's criticism will lead to a more rational and open debate has to be seen. Right now, the destructive and war-prone forces in Washington have still die upper hand.

Even President Obama has joint the crowd and threatened Russia with retaliation despite zero evidence. The speech of UN ambassador Samantha Power at the UN Security Council shows an apparent moral superiority and hypocrisy that is unrivaled.[3] Craig Paul Roberts talks to the point of the whole CIA spin: "What we are experiencing in the delegitimization of Donald Trump is an extraordinary rejection of democracy by elements in the government and by the presstitutes."

