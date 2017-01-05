Transgenders' ordeal in Pakistan

Transgender people are people who have a gender identity, or gender expression, that differs from their assigned sex. The term transsexual was introduced to English in 1949 by David Oliver Cauldwell, and popularized by Harry Benjamin in 1966, around the same time transgender was coined and began to be popularized. Since the 1990s, transsexual has generally been used to describe the subset of transgender people.

Islam Religion of equality, its teach us, live with love and care, we, as Pakistanis, have a profound lack of empathy for individuals that suffer from a Gender Identity Disorder (GID). These individuals have, perhaps, faced the severest form of discrimination from among all the minorities in Pakistan since ages, and unless a change from within emanates, would continue to be harassed for years to come.

Iftikhar Muhammad Ch, C.J. order Const.P. 43/2009 in 2011,

Supreme Court ruling in 2011 has given transgender people the right to vote and to attain a National Identity Card (NIC) of their own, needless to observe that eunuchs in their own rights are citizens of this country and subject to the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, their rights, obligations including right to life and dignity are equally protected. Thus no discrimination, for any reason, is possible against them as far as their rights and obligations are concerned.

The Government functionaries both at Federal and Provincial levels are bound to provide them protection of life and property and secure their dignity as well, as is done in case of other citizens. So the supreme court of Pakistan has legally declared recently that transgender have equal rights and are a normal citizen of Pakistan.

The latest decision includes equality in all aspects including rights in inheritance after the death of parents, job opportunities and hiring of individuals etc. In 2009, Supreme Court also passed the order of including the category of ‘third gender’ in the national identity card form. In fact, in the last elections, many transgender in Pakistan wrote the history by casting their vote to choose their political representative.

Similarly, Federal and Provincial Governments are equally responsible to recognize their rights. The efforts so far made in this behalf on the part of the Governments of KPK, Punjab and Sindh are, however, appreciated and we expect that Government of Baluchistan would also protect the life and property as well as the dignity of the eunuchs accordingly a right that had been denied to them for the past 64 years.

In Peshawar When Alisha was brought bleeding to Peshawar’s biggest healthcare facility last week, she threw off the white-smocked paramedics and prim physicians – who usually would have an emergency under control in no time – by her mere dying presence.

Alisha, a transwoman, was brought to the Lady Reading Hospital with six gunshot wounds, the hospital’s emergency staff grappled with the dilemma whether to admit her to a male or a female ward. For a gender forced to pursue lowly vocations like begging, performing at festive events and soliciting sex to make ends meet in absence of opportunity as a macho, male-dominated society piles scorn on them, Alisha ironically became fit for VIP status in h When she could have done with any bed, in any ward, the doctors had to decide whether to allot her a separate room in a section of the hospital reserved for VIPs. Even that couldn’t save her. Before they could decide, Alisha breathed her last, another martyr to the anonymity and abhorrence piled on her gender in a country where patients wouldn’t want to have a transgender dying next to them, in a bed in a ward reserved for men and women alone.er dying moments.

Coordinator of the Blue Veins, a nongovernment organization that works for the rights of transgender, said 45 transgender people were killed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa since January 2015

said the transgender people in Peshawar were shunned by family and society alike

He said lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex people also faced violence and persecution if their sexual identity was revealed: “There are many gays and lesbians in KP but due to the social stigma associated with LGBTI, they keep their identity hidden, living double lives.”

The law in Pakistan, a mix of both Anglo-Saxon colonial law and Islamic law that both discourage same-sex sexual acts and proscribes criminal penalties for such acts. "They are routinely harassed, discriminated against, and are sometimes subjected to violence simply for being different, living on the margins of the society as entertainers, beggars or sex workers." Such acts are punishable with prison sentence.

Members of the alliance told in Haripure that there are all sorts of attempts being made to kill, kidnap, harass, rape and humiliate transvestites by different people who extort money from them by abusing or intimidating them. The Social Media page of Trans Action have also blamed the KPK’s government for the recent tragedy and also noted that Alisha died because intensive medical attention was never provided to her. The group is also reported to carry her body to the Faqirabad police station for a demonstration.

In conservative Muslim Pakistan, where sexual relations outside marriage are taboo and homosexuality is illegal, transgender dancers and musicians often perform at weddings and birth celebrations. They are treated as sex objects and often become the victims of violent assault.

With Mushtaq Ghani, Information Adviser to CM said, The Pakhtunkhwa government has allocated a special fund of Rs 200 million for the welfare of transgender community, Special Assistant on Information Mushtaq Ghani said on Tuesday.

He--Mushtaq Ghani- would lead the committee, which also included president of KP’s Transgender Association Farzana. Ghani Said, provincial minister for information, said transgender will soon get free healthcare as well as separate rooms in hospitals

The plan also includes free vocational training, skills development and textbooks, and will secure employment opportunities in the future, Ghani added

Such vocational centres for transgender are already functional in Pakistan's central Punjab and southern Sindh provinces, but it would be the first of its kind in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The provincial cabinet met on Tuesday, with Chief Minister Pervez Khattak in chair, to approve the annual budget having a total outlay of Rs 505 billion for fiscal year 2016-17. Rs 200m for transgender community in KP’s Rs 505bn annual budget province allocates $2m for transgender people. But its Painful Funds come after a wave of attacks on the community in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa that prompted protests.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government may be the first in the country and even in South Asia to formulate a policy for the welfare of transgender persons but the third gender people feel ‘practical steps’ should be taken to ensure they’ve a status equal to others’ in society

With this Prime Mister Training Program up 40 year person Include Transgender in it when the Supreme Court in 2009 recognised them as a "third gender", ordering they be issued with separate identity cards, it was hailed as a landmark decision in a nation battling human rights abuses and chronic violence. But still we need lots of more work on it

Besides government, several non-government bodies are also taking an active interest in improving the quality of life in the transgender community. For example, one such name is Individual and etc.

They are entirely helpless because of our attitude towards them. Such individuals are not even seen as waiters at restaurants or workers in construction industries, due to their ambiguous genitalia. Basic necessities such as educational institutes, job opportunities as well as medical facilities are not provided to them on the basis of them being transgender or hijras, as they are most commonly referred.