Monday, May 15, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

The US Embassy will stay in Tel Aviv

| Print | E-mail

Monday, 15 May 2017 11:32

View Comments

david-friedman

The US embassy will not be moved from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem before a peace deal between Israel and Palestine is reached. Having talked to the Arab leaders, US President Donald Trump and his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson have finally understood the importance of such a move.

It would be an offense not only for the Arab world but also for international relations, international law, and the US in particular. Saying something on the campaign trail is one thing; acting as US President means something else.

The Trump administration will weigh the decision in the light whether it will support the peace process or not. Trump should not be led astray by Benjamin Netanyahu who argues that such a move would help the peace process and would shatter Palestinians fantasies. So far, Israel never made concessions after they got their wishes fulfilled.

The different US administration can tell the world a thing or two about it. Trump should know that Netanyahu's word can't be trusted. In 2011, French President Nikolas Sarkozy told President Obama: "I cannot bear Netanyahu, he's a liar."

Despite Trump's pro-Israel bias, the national interest of the US still prevails over the dictate of a tiny country, at least for the time being. Especially one guy is extremely furious: Casino mogul and Zionist billionaire Sheldon Adelson who donated millions of US dollars to the Trump campaign and now wants his wishes fulfilled.
Right-wing Education Minister Naftali Bennet called on Netanyahu that he should tell President Trump to move the embassy because "united Jerusalem under Israeli sovereignty." This kind of "independence" is an Israeli wishful thinking because the international community doesn't recognize Jerusalem as Israel's capital because the city is still under Israeli occupation. The moving of the embassy would only strengthen the Israeli position and would make the Netanyahu government more rejectionists.

Despite Trump's pro-Israel bias, the national interest of the US still prevails over the dictate of a tiny country, at least for the time being. Especially one guy is extremely furious: Casino mogul and Zionist billionaire Sheldon Adelson who donated millions of US dollars to the Trump campaign and now wants his wishes fulfilled. 

Adelson, it is said, reacted furiously after Tillerson's comments on NBC's "Meet the Press." The casino tycoon was also upset because the Trump administration hasn't hired some of the one-sided Middle East advisers from the Clinton or George W. Bush administration. If Trump is smart, he should not rely on these people because they all put Israeli interests over US ones.

If the Trump administration moved the US embassy to Jerusalem, the US would isolate itself on the international scene. The self-image of a so-called "honest broker" wouldn't mean a thing. At least, right now, it means little. On October 23, 1995, the US Congress passed "The Jerusalem Embassy Act" to foster the move to the US embassy. But up till now, every US President had paid lip service to this call but didn't act. So, why should Trump keep his campaign promise?

The Trump administration should put pressure on Netanyahu to stop the expansion of settlements to restore its credibility in the Middle East. Netanyahu will do everything in the world, to drag the US into a war with Iran. Obama could resist this pressure. Hopefully, Trump will also for the benefit of the US. Israel wants to destroy Iran, to expand its hegemony from the Persian Golf to Marrocco. To control this region, Iran is the last obstacle.

Perhaps the Trump administration has learned something from the mistakes made by George W. Bush. He has led the US into never ending wars against fictitious wars on terror. As a candidate, Trump seemed to have understood it. Will he be as wise as US president?

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Lawrence Davidson Donald Trump’s Behavioral Legacy
Lawrence Davidson
Ludwig Watzal The US Embassy will stay in Tel Aviv
Ludwig Watzal
Jacob Hornberger The Buttinski Should Butt Out of Korea
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery A Curious National Home
Uri Avnery
Greg Palast Trump picks Al Capone of Vote Rigging
Greg Palast
Sheldon Richman The Debate Over Taxation Cannot Be Value-Free
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst President Trump Stress Disorder
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah CPEC Gwadar Now & Then
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

Comments

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

United States: Tornadoes

Europe's late spring freeze

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.