Wish You Weren't Here - or Zionist Propaganda against BDS

Was it coincidence or planning that around the same time two Zionist propaganda pieces against the BDS movement and its activists were or are going to be broadcasted?

This summer, Ian Halperin's documentary "Wish You Weren't Here" will be shown. Halperin, a Canadian, is an award-winning filmmaker, journalist, and a bestselling author. He focuses on Roger Waters, a former Pink Floyd leader.

Waters is the most prominent BDS-activist and an outspoken critic of Israel's brutal occupation of Palestine. Waters lobbies among his colleagues and artists to boycott Israel. Therefore, the Zionist Lobby accuses Waters of "Anti-Semitism."

Halperin traveled the world for two years and talked to prominent Zionists such as Eliot Engel, Ronald Lauder, Akiva Tor, Alan Dershowitz, Charles Small, Israeli and Palestinian politicians and many other experts. Apparently, the documentary is "jaw-dropping."

One has to be skeptical when a film, overwhelmed prematurely with rave reviews, which deals with BDS and Israel and its critics.In Germany, we were also confronted with a lousy Zionist propaganda job.

A few Weeks ago, a shoddy piece of craft, produced by the German documentary filmmaker Joachim Schroeder under the title "Chosen and excluded - the Hatred of Jews in Europe." [2] Public television financed this lousy work.

The German public TV relies on mandatory fees from every household whether they have a television or not. First, the broadcasting corporation refused to air it but had yielded to huge Zionist pressure.

After the broadcast, a panel of experts discussed the documentary. A Zionist bully dominated the discussion. He once taught history at the Armed Forces University in Munich. Accompanied by a Zionist Muslim, who can be considered a "good Muslim" because he had more empathy towards Israel and the Jews than to its oppressed Palestinians brethren.

On the other side, a Jewish professor who teaches medical psychology at the University of Lübeck, a former German minister of labor and a journalist were unable to hold a candle to them. These critics could not enforce their arguments because of their humble attitude.

The Zionist Muslim, quite seriously, suggested that the young Muslims in Germany should travel to Auschwitz concentration camp like the young Israelis do who get brainwashed there.

Comparing Halperin to Schroeder, the first one is a completely different caliber. Wherever Schroeder deals with the Zionist lobbyists and their Muslim servants, Halperin deals with the big shots of the show business.

Schroeder already produced a pseudo-satirical soap opera called "Either Broder- The Germany Safari" and "Either Broder - The Europe Safari." Compared to the just aired Zionist propaganda documentary, the soup about Broder together with his Muslim servant Hamad Abdel-Samad, who searched for Anti-Semitism, Anti-Americanism, Xenophobia et cetera, was at least in part funny and bizarre.

Right now, Schroeder has just completed another piece about two prominent Zionists; the German journalist Henryk M. Broder and the Dutch writer Leon de Winter. Whereas Broder writes for every Tom, Dick, and Harry, de Winter writes for the more intellectual ones.

In any case, it's scandalous that a Zionist filmmaker who does such a lousy job receives tons of mandatory fees, for which no one seems responsible.