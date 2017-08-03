Thursday, August 03, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Shadow World 2016

Thursday, 03 August 2017 13:12

View Comments

Shadow World

This documentary shows the reality of global arms deals. Its cover-up before the public is just shocking. Johan Grimonprez based his research on Andrew Feinstein's book “The Shadow World: Inside the Global Arms Trade,” which appeared in 2011.

In the 1980s, US President Ronald Reagan used the late British PM Margaret Thatcher as a go-between for an arms deal with Saudi Arabia because Reagan was afraid of the Israel Lobby to accuse him of aiding the enemy.

That was the moment; the Saudi influence reaches giddy heights. The longtime Saudi ambassador Prince Bandar bin Sultan, better known as "Bandar Bush," who went in and out of the White House, was dismissed from his post by the Saudi government because after 9/11 he was no longer tolerable.

"Politicians are more or less like prostitutes but only more expensive," says Riccardo Privitera, Arms and Equipment dealer from Talisman Europe Ltd. Politicians do what powerful lobbyists tell them, especially when money is involved. It's funny to watch how Margaret Thatcher made a curtsey to the most criminals of all regimes, Saudi Arabia, to sell them weaponry.

With the corrupt politicians, this disease of permanent wars will go on and on. Their lust for money and war destroyed the Middle East, not Islamic fundamentalism like they and the fawning mainstream media make the public believe. Summing up the message of the documentary:

The US and the Brits do everything in their power to keep this business running. Deaths and wars are too lucrative to stop them.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h8sPLw7u1OM

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Ludwig Watzal Shadow World 2016
Ludwig Watzal
Liaquat Ali Khan US Trapped in an Unwinnable War in Afghanistan
Liaquat Ali Khan
Joy Ngenda Omar Khadr: An enemy combatant or the victim of US war machine?
Joy Ngenda
Richard Falk Geopolitical Dirty Dreams: Israel’s ‘Victory Caucus’
Richard Falk
Uri Avnery The March of Folly
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson BDS, Human Rights and the Jews
Lawrence Davidson
Sheldon Richman What the Left Should Like about Public Choice
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst Fifth Ave. Requiem
Will Durst
Ben Tanosborn The New and Improved Ugly American
Ben Tanosborn

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

Comments

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Al-Aqsa: Clashes

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.