Shadow World 2016

This documentary shows the reality of global arms deals. Its cover-up before the public is just shocking. Johan Grimonprez based his research on Andrew Feinstein's book “The Shadow World: Inside the Global Arms Trade,” which appeared in 2011.

In the 1980s, US President Ronald Reagan used the late British PM Margaret Thatcher as a go-between for an arms deal with Saudi Arabia because Reagan was afraid of the Israel Lobby to accuse him of aiding the enemy.

That was the moment; the Saudi influence reaches giddy heights. The longtime Saudi ambassador Prince Bandar bin Sultan, better known as "Bandar Bush," who went in and out of the White House, was dismissed from his post by the Saudi government because after 9/11 he was no longer tolerable.

"Politicians are more or less like prostitutes but only more expensive," says Riccardo Privitera, Arms and Equipment dealer from Talisman Europe Ltd. Politicians do what powerful lobbyists tell them, especially when money is involved. It's funny to watch how Margaret Thatcher made a curtsey to the most criminals of all regimes, Saudi Arabia, to sell them weaponry.

With the corrupt politicians, this disease of permanent wars will go on and on. Their lust for money and war destroyed the Middle East, not Islamic fundamentalism like they and the fawning mainstream media make the public believe. Summing up the message of the documentary:

The US and the Brits do everything in their power to keep this business running. Deaths and wars are too lucrative to stop them.