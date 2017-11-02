UK Balfour Infamy & Palestinian Genocide

November 2th 2017 marks the 100th anniversary of the infamous Balfour Declaration whereby the British granted Palestine to the racist Zionists as a “Jewish Homeland” with a disingenuous and rapidly violated caveat that there was to be no detriment to Indigenous Palestinians or to Jews.

The infamous Balfour Declaration came a mere 2 days after the victorious cavalry charge of the Australian Light Horse at Beersheba on 31 October 1917 that precipitated British conquest of Palestine and an ongoing Palestinian Genocide. These 2 linked events are being variously celebrated by supporters of Apartheid Israel – the British Government is having an official celebration of the Balfour Declaration with war criminal Israeli PM Netanyahu in London, and a gaggle of Australian and New Zealand figures have celebrated at a re-enactment of the Australian Charge at Beersheba with their Israeli hosts who regard the Australian victory as “foundational” for the nuclear terrorist, neo-Nazi, genocide-based State of Israel.

The Balfour Declaration was made by the evil, warmongering and war-profiteering British Foreign Secretary, Arthur Balfour, in a letter dated 2 November 1917 to the genocidally racist Zionist, Lord Walter Rothschild, a leader of the British Jewish community, for transmission to the Zionist Federation of Great Britain and Ireland (the British press published the letter on 9 November 1917): “His Majesty's government view with favour the establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavours to facilitate the achievement of this object, it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in Palestine, or the rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other country.”

The Balfour Declaration caveat of no detriment to either Jews or Indigenous Palestinians was rapidly ignored by the British and the Zionists. The Balfour Declaration was the commencement of the Palestinian Genocide that over 100 years has involved 2 million Palestinian deaths from violence (0.1 million) or imposed deprivation (1.9 million), and the further present day outcomes of the ethnic cleansing of 90% of Palestine, the exiling of 7 million Palestinians, 1.8 million Palestinian Israelis living as Third Class citizens under Nazi-style race laws, and 5 million Occupied Palestinians with no human rights and violently, highly-abusively and indefinitely confined to the Gaza Concentration Camp or to West Bank ghettoes, with no charge or trial but for the asserted “crime” of being Indigenous Palestinians living in the country, Palestine, that their forebears have continuously inhabited for millennia.

The immediate consequence of the British war in Palestine was a Palestinian Famine in which an estimated 100,000 Palestinians perished. This was followed by a massive influx of Zionist colonizers from Europe. The Zionists collaborated with the German Nazis and were thereby complicit in the Jewish Genocide by the Nazi Germans (5-6 million Jews killed by violence or imposed deprivation on the basis that there was no place for Jews in Europe as advocated by the Nazi-collaborating Zionists). Many Jews perished because the Zionists vehemently opposed safe haven for Jewish refugees in any place other than Palestine and many countries refused entry [1-5].

Leading British Jewish Zionist historian of WW1, WW2, Churchill and Jewish History, the late Professor Sir Martin Gilbert, asserted in his huge book on World War 1 that the 1917 Balfour Declaration was actually made to get traitorous Russian Zionists to try to keep Russia in the war (they were unsuccessful) ([6], page 373). William Gerhardie in his book on the genesis of WW1 entitled “God’s Fifth Column”, commented on childless and unmarried Balfour thus :

“Dear Arthur , whose hand in Irish politics in the closing century was to pave the way for De Valera, and whose hand in making the peace by pandering to the senile cynicism of Clemenceau was to pave the way for Hitler, and whose early graduation and long experience in diplomacy was to culminate in an achievement which set the Jews and Arabs by the ears in Palestine”([7], page 87). Wealthy, racist, war-profiteer, war-monger, war criminal and degenerate imperialist, Arthur Balfour, “Father of the Palestinian Genocide”, whose machinations contributed to WW1 (40 million deaths), WW2 (100 million deaths) and the Palestinian Genocide (2 million deaths from violence or imposed deprivation ), notoriously declared “ Nothing matters very much and few things matter at all”.

Today in 2017 there is no regret by the British Tories and praise for genocidal racist Balfour and the racist Zionists he unleashed on the defenceless Palestinians a mere 2 days after the victorious charge of the Australian Light Horse at Beersheba. The UK belongs to a “5 Eyes” Club that shares intelligence and is composed of the US, UK, Australia, Canada and New Zealand, English-speaking, Anglopshere countries with a vile common history of genocide against Indigenous inhabitants 5, 8] and a common circumstance of being Zionist-subverted and Zionist-perverted.

There is an unofficial and covert Sixth Eye, that of Apartheid Israel which is fed intelligence by the US and has an appalling history of ethnic cleansing of the Indigenous Palestinians. All of these genocide-based colonizer nations are fervently pro-Zionist (unspoken in these “aren’t we nice”, “look-the-other-way”, politically-correct racist or PC racist colonizer nations is the notion that the Zionists are simply variously doing to Indigenous Palestinians what the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand did to their Indigenous victims) [5, 8]. . One must make the fundamental semantic point that just as those supporting Nazi Germany are “pro-Nazi”, so those supporting Apartheid Israel or Apartheid Israel-backed Apartheid South Africa are “pro-Apartheid”.

I have summarized below the reactions from the “5 Eyes Club” and Apartheid Israel to the Centenary of the Australian victory at Beersheba, Britain’s Balfour Declaration infamy and the commencement of the Palestinian Genocide.

1. Pro-Apartheid Britain.

Pro-Zionist UK PM Theresa May is unapologetic about the Balfour Declaration and its horrendous consequences. Speaking in the Commons about a forthcoming Balfour Declaration Centenary celebration in London with Apartheid Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu , PM Theresa May stated : “We are proud of the role that we played in the creation of state of Israel and we will certainly mark the centenary with pride. I am also pleased that good trade relations and other relations that we have with Israel we are building on and enhancing. We must also be conscious of the sensitivities that some people do have about the Balfour declaration and we recognise that there is more work to be done. We remain committed to the two state solutions in relation to Israel and the Palestinians.” Theresa May entered Parliament as a Conservative in 1997 and has a lot of blood on her hands, being variously complicit in the ongoing Iraqi Genocide, Afghan Genocide, and Syrian Genocide and the destruction of Libya that was formerly the most prosperous country in Africa.

May’s disgusting and inhumane views are echoed by her possible successor, Britain’s pro-Zionist Foreign Minister Boris Johnson, who gushed in a Balfour Declaration Centenary piece: “It was here in this room, beneath this same gilded ceiling, that one chapter of the story began. On November 2 1917 my predecessor Lord Balfour sat in the Foreign Secretary’s office, where I am writing now, and composed a letter to Lord Rothschild. The essence of the Balfour Declaration consists of one sentence of 67 words; those were the carefully calibrated syllables that laid the foundations of the State of Israel.” In contrast to Balfour’s perfidy, Lord Curzon, who succeeded Balfour as Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs of the United Kingdom (1919–1924), wrote thus to Balfour: “I do not myself recognise that the connection of the Jews with Palestine, which terminated 1,200 years ago, gives them any claims whatsoever. On this principle we have a stronger claim to France.”

Just pause for a moment and think of the pure, racist evil of the Balfour Declaration in both its utterance and its genocidal consequences. Remember Gandhi’s famously declaration in 1938 that “Palestine belongs to the Arabs in the same sense that England belongs to the English or France to the French”. Just imagine that with the conquest of France in 1945 the British had crystallized their millennial hatred of the French (described as “Frogs” by the English) with a Declaration making France a Jewish Homeland, paraphrasing the genocidally racist Balfour Declaration thus: “His Majesty's government view with favour the establishment in France of a national home for the Jewish people, and will use their best endeavours to facilitate the achievement of this object, it being clearly understood that nothing shall be done which may prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities in France, or the rights and political status enjoyed by Jews in any other country”.

Not all British politicians have succumbed to the pro-Zionism imperative of the vicious, racist, mendacious and traitorous Zionist Lobby. Jeremy Corbyn, the decent, social humanist British Labour leader, declined to attend the Zionist celebration involving war criminal Netanyahu but the Labour Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry was to attend instead. .She has constructively suggested: “I don’t think we celebrate the Balfour declaration. But I think we have to mark it because it was a turning point in the history of that area and the most important way of marking it is to recognise Palestine.” Indeed an overwhelming majority of MPs in the UK House of Commons voted for recognition of a Palestinian state, with 274 voting for the motion and 12 against (although most of the degenerate, racist, pro-Zionist, warmongering Conservatives did not vote).

2. Pro-Apartheid United States

No doubt pro-Zionist and hence genocidally racist American representatives were invited to the British Balfour bash. Trump America is the number 1 backer of nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, serial war criminal, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel, followed closely in second place by pro-Apartheid Australia. Both Trump America and Trumpist Australia strongly opposed the UN Security Council Resolution 2334 that condemned Israeli crimes in the Occupied Palestinian territories (remarkably both the UK and New Zealand voted for the unanimous UNSC Resolution 2334 but Obama America abstained). Serial war criminal, Apartheid Israeli PM and “Butcher of Beirut”, Ariel Sharon, angrily declared to nuclear terrorist and “Butcher of Qana” Shimon Peres: “Every time we do something you tell me America will do this and will do that. I want to tell you something very clear: Don’t worry about American pressure on Israel. We, the Jewish people, control America, and the Americans know it”.

Progressive Canadian writer Eric Walberg has shone light on the dirty roles of the US and UK Zionist Lobbies and US President Woodrow Wilson in the Balfour perfidy in his book “Postmodern imperialism: Geopolitics and the great Games”: “Money makes the world go round. The mutual embrace of the Jewish financial elites and western states from the Middle Ages on is an important form of parapolitics, the pursuit of politics by covert means. Jewish prominence in finance in all the games has meant that throughout, while only a tiny percentage of a host nation’s population, is Jewish, an outsize percentage belongs to the super-rich. In Britain on the eve of WWI Jews constituted 1 per cent of the population and 23 per cent of the millionaires, and in GGIII [Great Game III] in the US, 2 percent of the population and 50 per cent of the billionaires… The most famous Jewish financier in history was Mayer Rothschild (1744-1812), who famously quipped “Give me control of a nation’s money and I care not who makes the laws.” He founded the dynasty that still acts as eminence rise in the shadowy world of banking today…

The importance of the Rothschilds and Jewish financiers in general to the Zionists is impossible to overestimate. Nathan Rothschild and his son Lionel Walter were committed Zionists, the latter responsible for the Balfour Declaration, which was a letter addressed to him by the British foreign minister [Arthur] Balfour. This promise of a Jewish state in Palestine was a direct result of Jewish lobbying of both the British and the Germans as WWI dragged on. Jewish bankers were financing both sides in WWI. Rothschild and the Jewish Conjoint Foreign Committee (JCFC) lobbied the British Government intensely during WWI to push for a commitment for a post-war Jewish state. As British fortunes ebbed, the JCFC assured Lord Robert Cecil that American Zionists would lobby for US entry into the war if the British were to promise a Jewish state in Palestine after the war.

The perception in the British Government was that these elite Jews could make or break the British war effort, that if the British refused, the Zionists would turn to their German cousins to broker a deal for control of a post-war Palestine, and bring their American cousins into the war on the German side, ensuring British defeat. US President [Woodrow] Wilson had just won re-election on the explicit promise to keep the US out of the war but shared this fear. His Zionist Supreme Court appointee, Louis Brandeis, assured him that the British had agreed to issue such a statement, and that US Jewish financiers would throw their support behind Britain and not Germany, and that Wilson should be joining the winning team. Wilson reversed himself and urged Congress to declare war [on Germany] in April. The Balfour Declaration was issued in November [1917], and the war was over a year later. This masterful use of parapolitics, employing the perception of unrivalled power based on financial prominence, was a decisive replay of the age-old win-win for Jews in European wars of the past, now in the promotion of their own state” [9].

3. Pro-Apartheid Australia

Formerly a UK lackey but now a US lackey, pro-Apartheid Australia is second only to Trump America as a supporter of Apartheid Israel. The fervently pro-Zionist Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull heading the right-wing Liberal Party-National Party Coalition Australian Government, and the fervently pro-Zionist Leader of the Labor Party Opposition, Bill Shorten, are trashing Australia’s reputation by being in Apartheid Israel with other Australasian celebrities to celebrate the victorious Australian Light Horse Charge at Beersheba on 31 October 1917 that prompted the Balfour Declaration 2 days later on 2 November 1917.

Celebration of the conquest of the Palestinian, Arab and Muslim city of Beersheba by, foreign, non-Palestinian, non-Arab and non-Muslim forces on 31 October 1917 is deeply offensive to Palestinians, Arabs, Muslims and indeed to all other decent people around the world. Just imagine that on 1 September 2019 Germans were to gather at the present-day German-Polish border and celebrate the 80th anniversary of the Blitzkrieg Nazi German conquest of Danzig (Gdansk) and thence all of Poland by German Panzer divisions and the subsequent Polish Genocide, Polish Holocaust, Jewish Genocide and Jewish Holocaust (6 million Poles died from violence or imposed deprivation in WW2 under the German Nazis, half of them Polish Jews) [3-5, 10].

This is not so far-fetched as it seems. Germany’s far-right neo-Nazi Alternative for Germany Party (German: Alternative für Deutschland) is Germany’s equivalent of the neo-Nazi Likud Party and associates ruling Apartheid Israel and in 2017 became the third largest party in Germany after the 2017 Federal election, claiming 94 seats in the 709-seat Bundestag. Whereas the rotten, neo-Nazi AfD wants to wave flags and keep out Muslim refugees, this is small beer or a Teddy Bear’s Picnic compared to the genocidal policies of the neo-Nazi government of nuclear terrorist, racist Zionist-run, genocidally racist, serial war criminal, hugely human rights-abusing, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel. One notes that successive, ostensibly anti-Nazi German Governments have supplied Apartheid Israel with about 5 state-of-the-art submarines that now carry nuclear weapons with a further 3 on order. Unlike Nazi Germany that fortunately had none, racist, neo-Nazi Apartheid Israel has up to 400 nuclear warheads as compared to the US (7,300), Russia (8,000), France (300), UK (250), China (250), Pakistan (120), India (100), and North Korea (less than 10) [11].

Back in 1917, Beersheba was 100% Arab (apart from Ottoman Turkish forces) and today about 50% of its 0.5 million population are Arab. Apartheid Israel is remorselessly continuing a dispossession-based Palestinian Genocide that includes a Bedouin Genocide against the Indigenous Bedouin of southern Palestine [12, 13]. Some of the ethnically cleansed, stolen land has been used for Apartheid Israeli forests named after certain Australian figures, namely Sir Robert Menzies (racist, British imperialist, former Coalition PM, war criminal and pro-Nazi and pro-fascist in the 1930s who earned the sobriquet “Pig Iron Bob” for permitting 1930s pig iron exports to Japan when it was raping China in the Chinese

Holocaust that killed 35 million Chinese, 1937-1945), Bob Hawke (conservative Labor PM and long-time friend of the State of Israel), John Howard (former Coalition PM who ignored subsequently-validated advice that Iraq did not have Weapons of Mass Destruction and with the US and UK illegally invaded Iraq in a war in which 1.5 million Iraqis died from violence and a further 1.2 million died from war-imposed deprivation, the former national president of the Menzies-founded Liberal Party, John Valder, declaring “"Bush, Blair, and Howard, as leaders of the three members of the coalition of the willing, inflicted enormous suffering on the people of Iraq. And, as such, they are criminals.

I believe the only deterrent to a repetition of the Iraq situation is punishment in some form as war criminals"), and Sir Zelman Cowan (Australia’s second Jewish Governor General). One notes that in pro-Apartheid Australia while donations to the Jewish National Fund and hence to Apartheid Israel’s ongoing Palestinian Genocide) are tax deductible, a donation to help the 1 million bombing-traumatized Palestinian children in the Gaza Concentration Camp could attract a punishment of up to life imprisonment (Hamas, that overwhelmingly won the 2006 Occupied Palestinian elections held under Israeli guns, is holed up in the Gaza Concentration Camp and has been declared a “terrorist organization” by successive pro-Apartheid Australian Lib-Lab (Coalition or Labor) state terrorist governments).

One notes that Apartheid Israel granted no such “forest naming” honour to the outstanding anti-racist Jewish Australian, Sir Isaac Isaacs, Australia’s most famous Jewish citizen for being the first Australian-born Governor General of Australia, presumably because he was strongly anti-Zionist, resolutely declaring: “[Zionism is] a monstrous historical crime and curse” , “The honour of Jews throughout the world demands the renunciation of political Zionism” and “The Zionist movement as a whole...now places its own unwarranted interpretation on the Balfour Declaration, and makes demands that are arousing the antagonism of the Moslem world of nearly 400 million, thereby menacing the safety of our Empire, endangering world peace and imperilling some of the most sacred associations of the Jewish, Christian, and Moslem faiths. Besides their inherent injustice to others these demands would, I believe, seriously and detrimentally affect the general position of Jews throughout the world” [14].

Australian PM Turnbull in welcoming serial war criminal Netanyahu to Australia in 2017, falsely glorified the Australian victory at Beersheba over the Ottoman Turks as foundational for the Israeli state: “The friendship between Israel and Australia dates back to the establishment of Israel in 1948. It is anchored in our shared values, commitment to democracy and mutual interest in a rules-based international system and an open, global economy. Later this year we will jointly commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Beersheba, a foundation stone of the relationship” (the Balfour Declaration came after the victory, not before, and I doubt whether any of the gallant Australian and New Zealand horsemen had ever heard of “Zionism”).

Pro-Zionist Australian Opposition leader Bill Shorten heads a Labour Party that still refuses to recognize the (captive) State of Palestine while recognizing the serial war criminal State of Israel, and hides its moral indecency behind the disingenuous casuistry of claiming to want a “2-state solution” forged between falsely alleged “equal opponents” (unarmed captive Palestine versus a nuclear-armed Apartheid Israeli Occupier with the 5th largest per capita armed forces in the world). Pro-Zionist Bill Shorten was a key figure in the 2010 US-approved, Mining corporations-backed and pro-Zionist coup that replaced an evidently insufficiently pro-Zionist PM Kevin Rudd with fervently pro-US and pro-Zionist PM Julia Gillard (one of the coup plotters was revealed by WikiLeaks to be a US Government “asset” who would report internal Labor Government matters to the US Embassy in Canberra). Labor Right-winger Shorten will be in Beersheba for the Beersheba Charge Centenary Celebrations.

Bill Shorten was closely connected with the late Jewish Zionist billionaire Richard Pratt (godfather to Shorten’s first wife, Deborah Beale, daughter of a Liberal MP and business associate of Pratt; Shorten subsequently married the also previously married daughter, Chloe, of the then Governor General of Australia Quentin Bryce). Fervent Jewish Zionist Pratt donated generously towards a monument to the Australian Light Horse Charge in Beersheba. Australia’s most notorious white collar criminal , Richard Pratt was fined $36 million for criminal collusive price-fixing, had to return his Order of Australia as a major criminal , and was subsequently prosecuted for perjury, but the charges were withdrawn days before his death. A “Who’s Who” of Australia business and politics attended his funeral after he died leaving a politically highly-significant fortune of A$5.5 billion (one notes that Australia is a kleptocracy, plutocracy, lobbyocracy, corporatocracy and dollarocracy in which Big Money purchases people, parties, policies, public perception of reality, votes and hence more political power and more private profit; Jewish Zionists are disproportionately wealthy, and are major political donors as exampled by Kevin Rudd explaining to his eminent colleague Bob Carr that Jewish donors contributed 20% of his 2007 election campaign funds).

In a vote that was held in 2012 on the 65th anniversary of the adoption of the 1947 UN Resolution 181 that partitioned Palestine into separate Jewish and Arab states, the UN General Assembly voted for recognizing a State of Palestine with 138 votes in favor, nine against, 41 abstentions and 3 absences. Voting "no" were pro-Apartheid US lackey Canada, the Czech Republic, Israel, the Marshall Islands, the Federated States of Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Panama and the United States of America. At that time fervently pro-US and pro-Zionsit Australian PM Julia Gillard (who came to power in a US-approved, Mining Corporation-backed and pro-Zionist-led Coup in June 2010) wanted to join the US and Apartheid Israel and vote “no” but Foreign Minister Bob Carr persuaded his Labor Parliamentary Caucus colleagues to at least support Abstention as a compromise.

An increasing number of Australian Labor MPs, like UK Labor leader Jeremy Corbyn, are disgusted by the gross human rights abuses of Apartheid Israel and want Labor to change to a pro-Palestinian human rights position. Thus former Labor Foreign Minister Bob Carr (former Premier of New South Wales) has led the charge for recognition of Palestine . The powerful New South Wales (NSW) branch of the Labor Party has approved recognition of the state of Palestine that is now recognized by an overwhelming majority of UN member states despite ferocious opposition from pro-Apartheid America and its lackeys pro-Apartheid Australia and pro-Apartheid Canada . Jewish Zionist Shadow Attorney General Mark Dreyfus criticized unilateral recognition of Palestine by the NSW Labor Party branch, saying " [it] flies in the face of international law" (!!). What a disgrace – Jewish Zionist Mark Dreyfus holds the Melbourne seat of Isaacs that is named after Australia’s most famous Jewish public figure, Sir Isaac Isaacs, the first Australian-born Governor General of Australia, and who, like numerous other anti-racist Jews [14], was resolutely opposed to the genocidal evil of Zionism.

Before leaving pro-Apartheid Australia, note must be made about the profound Zionist subversion and perversion of Australia. Of the 2 major political groups, the Liberal Party-National Party Coalition and Labor (collectively known as the Lib-Labs), the Coalition is 100% fervently pro-Zionist and Labor largely so. However a growing body of Labor MPs are disturbed by neo-Nazi Apartheid Israel regularly bombing and devastating the Gaza Concentration Camp that contain 2 million wretchedly impoverished and traumatized inmates, half of them children. Official national Labor policy continues to be a racist and morally bankrupt one of non-recognition of the State of Palestine.

The cowardly, rotten and pro-Apartheid Lib-Labs ignore numerous ways in which Apartheid Israel and its traitorous agents subvert and pervert Australians and their institutions. Thus, for example, the yellow and craven Australian ABC (the Australian equivalent of the UK BBC) ignores the commencement of the Palestinian Genocide in its ignorant, jingoist and pro-Zionist coverage of the Beersheba Charge Centenary. Many morally bankrupt Australian universities do military co-research with Apartheid Israel that offers military hardware and software to Australia on the basis that it is “pre-tested” on Palestinian and other Arab civilians. In the current Australian political crisis over dual citizenship MPs, 7 non-Jewish MPs were referred to the High Court with 5 recently excluded from Federal Parliament by the High Court for violating Section 44 of the Constitution that relates to MP eligibility for office. However 6 Jewish Zionist MPs are also very likely also in violation of Section 44 but have not been referred to the High Court and the pro-Zionist Mainstream media have largely ignored this exceptional situation while the 7 non-Jewish MPs have been front-page news for months.

Appallingly, while the cowardly and traitorous pro-Zionist Lib-Labs look the other way, Apartheid Israelis, including dual citizen Australian-Apartheid Israelis, have been involved in grossly violating Australian citizens through piracy in international waters, kidnapping, tasering shooting, shelling, bombing, torture, wounding, killing, false imprisonment, robbing, grand larceny, gross human rights abuse, subversion, perversion, false propaganda, defamation, persecution, treason, espionage, supporting Apartheid Israel with the proceeds of crime, forging Australian passports for criminal purposes, extremely probable insider trading etc. I have sent a detailed, and documented dossier of 50 such Zionist abuses to the Australian Federal Police (AFP) and Australian Federal MPs but the Silence has been Deafening [15].

The Palestinian Genocide and the Australian Aboriginal Genocide have commonalities in the European origin, mendacity and racist degeneracy of the perpetrators. However while the Palestinians had resistance to European-borne diseases, Indigenous Australians (like the Indigenous peoples of the Americas and the Pacific) had no such resistance and perished in huge numbers from introduced disease as well as from murderous violence , deprivation and starvation [5, 12, 16]. Indigenous Australians had been living in Australia for about 60,000 years, and there were 350-750 different tribes and a similar number of languages and dialects, of which only 150 survive today, and of these all but about 20 are endangered. After the brutish British Invasion, the Aboriginal population dropped from about 1 million in 1788 to about 0.1 million in the first century through introduced disease, deprivation and genocidal violence. The UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples (UNDRIP) was adopted by the UN General Assembly on Thursday, 13 September 2007, by a majority of 144 states in favour, and 4 votes against (Australia, Canada, New Zealand and the United States) . These genocide-based Anglosphere countries grudgingly signed on in the following decade. Racist White Australia only started counting Indigenous Australians after a referendum in 1967.

However there has never been a treaty with Indigenous Australians but moves in recent years for special Indigenous Recognition in the Australian Constitution were finally recently crystallized by one, unanimously supported Indigenous demand for a purely advisory Indigenous body to advise the Federal parliament on Indigenous matters. This unexceptional, practical and readily do-able proposal was supported by Labor and the Greens but was rejected by all-smiles, oh-so-charming, but lipstick-on-a-pig, Christian Zionist, Coalition PM Malcolm “Cayman Islands” Turnbull on the eve of his trip to Apartheid Israel to celebrate the Australian Beersheba Charge that from a humanitarian perspective led immediately to commencement of the Palestinian Genocide.

As the former Chair of the Australian Human Rights Commission, Professor Gillian Triggs, stated of Turnbull’s Coalition Government that “[it] is ideologically opposed to human rights”. Turnbull paid a brief, pro forma visit to the Palestinians on the West Bank who gently complained that they had not been invited to the Beersheba Charge Centenary (presumably the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) Nazis would not invite any Poles to a 2019 celebration of the 80th anniversary of 1939 Blitzkrieg against Poland) .

This is in part what Christian Zionist Turnbull said at the Beersheba Charge Centenary in Apartheid Israel: “Their feats will never be forgotten. Their memory will never fade. The tradition of man and horse is part of us. It's part of Australia. It always will be. This was the last great cavalry charge in history. There were more men and horses in this charge than there were in the Charge of the Light Brigade. It was a bigger charge and it was successful. They spurred their horses through that fire, those mad Australians, through that fire and took the town of Beersheba, secured the victory.

That did not create the State of Israel, but enabled its creation. Had the Ottoman rule in Palestine and Syria not been overthrown by the Australians and the New Zealanders, the Balfour Declaration would have been empty words. But this was a step for the creation of Israel and with their courage... [Applause] It was. It was. And this, while those young men may not have foreseen, no doubt did not foresee the extraordinary success of the State of Israel, its foundations, its resilience, its determination, its indomitability against overwhelming odds, their spirit was the same. Like the State of Israel has done ever since, they defied history, they made history and with their courage they fulfilled history. Lest we forget.”

What was the “history’ that the no doubt courageous Anzac Light horse “fulfilled’? The Old Testament God’s promise of Palestine to the Israelites through invasion and genocide led by genocidal psychopaths like Joshua, Saul and David ? 2 days after “the last great cavalry charge in history” the degenerate, racist, imperialist, warmonger, war profiteer, and evil facilitator of both WW1 and WW2, Arthur Balfour, offered Palestine to the genocidally racist Zionists and the Palestinian Genocide commenced. WW1 was associated with 100,000 Palestinian deaths from famine. Indeed just over 1 year after the Beersheba Charge, Australian and New Zealand Anzac soldiers massacred 100 male Bedouin Palestinians in the December 1918 Sudafend Massacre. Australians not only started the Palestinian Genocide but also started the Bedouin Genocide.

It must be noted here (because it has been ignored by nearly all British and Australian history books) that as a UK or US lackey, serial war criminal Australians have invaded 85 countries (30 involving genocide as defined by the UN Genocide Convention) as compared (over the last millennium) to the British 193, France 82, the US 72 (52 after WW2), Germany 39, Japan 30, Russia 25, Canada 25, Apartheid Israel 12 and China 2 [17].

Lest we forget, indeed – that in 1914 in Muslim-ruled Muslim Palestine there were 657,000 Muslim Arabs, 81,000 Christian Arabs and 59,000 Jews but that in 100 years of Anglo-backed Palestinian Genocide 2 million Palestinians have died from violence (0.1 million) or imposed deprivation (1.9 million), as compared to the deaths of 4,000 invading Zionists at the hands of dispossessed Indigenous Palestinians. Today 90% of Palestine has been ethnically cleansed by the neo-Nazi Zionists, 7 million Palestinians are exiled from their country, 1.8 million Palestinian Israelis are living as Third Class citizens under Nazi-style race laws, and 5 million Occupied Palestinians (half of them children and 75% women and children) have no human rights and are violently, highly-abusively and indefinitely confined to the Gaza Concentration Camp or to West Bank ghettoes, with no charge or trial but for the asserted “crime” of being Indigenous Palestinians living in the country, Palestine, that their forebears have continuously inhabited for millennia. Greater Apartheid Israel is ruled by the majority of racist, neo-Nazi representatives of a minority of 6.8 million “full citizen” Jewish Israelis and 0.4 million “full citizen” non-Jewish and non-Arab Israelis – 74% of the 50% Indigenous Palestinian population are excluded from voting for the government ruling them, this constituting egregious Apartheid by the world’s last Apartheid rogue state.

Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull – aka the “Two hundred million dollar man” and “Mr Harborside Mansion and former employee of Goldman Sachs – waxed lyrical at Beersheba over “The tradition of man and horse is part of us. It's part of Australia. It always will be”. Just as the effectively unarmed Palestinians were no match for well-armed Zionist killers, whether in 1948, in 1967, in repeated Gaza Massacres or today, so Indigenous Australians were no match for genocidal mounted Australian militia that hunted down and massacred Indigenous Australians from 1788 to about 1930. The most notorious killers in the Australian Aboriginal Genocide were the White Australian-led Native Police whereby White Australians exploited traditional Indigenous inter-tribal enmity. The wonderful Australian writer Mary Gilmore tells the awful story of “The Whip” – one of her relatives acquired a stockwhip by finding the dead body of an Aboriginal girl tied to a gum tree by the whip (the owner of the whip had evidently intended to return to rape her after his spree of killing Aborigines with his mounted militia mates was over, but he forgot where he had tied her up in the Bush). Harry Chauvel who led the Australian Light Horse at Beersheba had a dirty pre-WW1 record in the South African Boer Genocide and leading shearers’strike-breaking militia for the benefit of pastoralists (squatters) on stolen and ethnically cleansed Aboriginal land. Indeed Australia’s national song, “Waltzing Matilda” is about an itinerant rural worker driven to suicide by strike-breaking mounted troopers:

Down came the squatter mounted on his thorough-bred, down came the troopers, one, two, three”. The Malcolm Turnbull-led Australian Government that is currently running up a Budget deficit of about $30 billion each year to add to Australia’s Gross debt of $600 billion has committed $600 million to WW1 Commemoration events – but behind the mindless jingoistic, nationalistic , pro-war propaganda by mendacious Australian Mainstream journalist, politician and academic presstitutes lie the horrendous realities of 85 invaded countries, genocidal racism, massacre, dispossession, genocide and genocide denial [5, 8, 13, 17].

4. New Zealand

New Zealand was one of many countries around the world, and in the British Empire in particular, that completely refused entry to Jews fleeing Nazi Europe [3]. New Zealand has an ugly history of genocide applied to the Indigenous Maoris but the Maoris fought back (the Maori defensive “pa” earth works were later applied in the WW1 trenches) and some accommodation was reached via the 1840 Treaty of Waitangi (in contrast to racist White Australia that has never signed a Treaty with its surviving Indigenous inhabitants, despite Labor support for such a Treaty). New Zealand is a small part of the “official” 5 eyes”, the 5 genocide-based Anglosphere countries including the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand that share intelligence and share a common historical origin in genocidal racism.

Thus the UK sought to ethnically cleanse Celtic Britain and thence 192 other countries (Scots from the Highland Clearances by the racist English went on to settle the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand at the expense of Indigenous inhabitants. Indeed Scots were disproportionately represented in the mass murder obscenity that was the British Raj in India in which 1,800 million Indians died avoidable from acute derivation under the British [5, 8]). The US largely ethnically cleansed America of Indigenous Peoples and thence invaded and violated 71 other countries. Canada largely ethnically cleansed itself of Indigenous First Nations peoples and thence participated in various genocidal invasions of other countries as a UK or US lackey. Australia largely ethnically cleansed Australia and parts of the South Pacific and as a UK or US lackey invaded 85 countries, this being associated with 30 genocidal atrocities. New Zealand likewise attempted to wipe out the Indigenous Maori population. As noted above, the “Five Eyes Club” is actually covertly a “Six Eyes Club” because the duplicitous and Zionist-subverted US shares intelligence with Apartheid Israel which, like the “Five Eyes” nations, is based on genocide, specifically in Palestine and has further been involved in supporting genocide in other countries , notably the Mayan Indian Genocide in Guatemala and the Tamil Genocide in Sri Lanka.

New Zealand raised the ire of the neo-Nazi Israelis because, together with all other members of the UN Security Council, except for the abstaining Obama US, it voted for UNSC Resolution 2334 that it had co-sponsored and which condemned Israeli crimes in the Occupied Palestinian Territories as set out in the following extract: “The Security Council…

1. Reaffirms that the establishment by Israel of settlements in the Palestinian territory occupied since 1967, including East Jerusalem, has no legal validity and constitutes a flagrant violation under international law and a major obstacle to the achievement of the two-State solution and a just, lasting and comprehensive peace;

2. Reiterates its demand that Israel immediately and completely cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem, and that it fully respect all of its legal obligations in this regard;

3. Underlines that it will not recognize any changes to the 4 June 1967 lines, including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties through negotiations;

4. Stresses that the cessation of all Israeli settlement activities is essential for salvaging the two-State solution, and calls for affirmative steps to be taken immediately to reverse the negative trends on the ground that are imperilling the two-State solution…”

Nuclear terrorist, US-backed Apartheid Israel is a US-backed bully and punished New Zealand for co-sponsoring UNSC Resolution 2334 by withdrawing its Ambassador. About 6 months later the Apartheid Israeli Ambassador returned and Conservative New Zealand PM Bill English was able to plan to attend the Beersheba Charge Centenary because New Zealand cavalry was involved with the Anzac (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) attack on Beersheba. However in the interim Bill English was replaced as PM by Labor leader Jacinda Ardern who decided not to go. New Zealand was represented by the New Zealand Governor General.

For all of its link to the US and Australia via the ANZUS Treaty, and its involvement in various horrendous US Asian wars (Korea, Indochina, Afghanistan and Iraq), New Zealand is a relatively humane standout among the “Five Eyes” (“Six Eyes”) for co-sponsoring the 2016 UNSC Resolution 2334. New Zealand was one of very few European countries to support the key UN International Test Ban Treaty [11].

5. Pro-Apartheid Canada

Canada has an appalling history of ethnic cleansing of its Indigenous population through violence, dispossession, disease, deprivation and child removal. Justin Trudeau, like Canada, wants to be regarded as “Mr Nice Guy”, and famously replied after being asked why his Cabinet was 50% female, ”because it’s 2015”. However when it comes to Apartheid Israel, the ongoing Palestinian Genocide, Palestinian human rights and Palestinian statehood, Trudeau Canada is more or less just as much pro-Zionist racist as the UK, Australia and the US. Thus Canada was one of 9 dirty and racist countries to oppose Palestinian statehood in the UN in 2012.

Dnitri Lascaris writing in Mondoweiss states: “In less than 18 months in office the Trudeau government has voted against no less than sixteen motions critical of Israel Perhaps the most notable example is a General Assembly resolution which affirmed Palestinians’ right to self-determination , including the right to have an independent state. Adopted in 2015 with the support of 177 countries, that resolution was opposed by Israel, the United States, and Canada, along with the tiny island states of Palau, Micronesia, the Marshall Islands and Nauru … Although that resolution [UNSC Resolution 2334 that condemned Israeli illegalities in the Occupied Palestinian Territories] enjoyed over whelming support from Security Council members [unanimous support except for Obama US abstention] including Canadian allies France, the United Kingdom and New Zealand, the Trudeau government remained conspicuously silent after its adoption.”

Mr. Nice Guy Justin “It’s 2015” Trudeau can be seen to be on a continuum between utterly shameful cowardice (silence is complicity) and utterly contemptible support for Zionist anti-Semitic racism - the Zionists that Trudeau so earnestly supports are presently the world’s worst anti-Arab anti-Semites (backing the Palestinian Genocide and supporting the US War on Muslims, that have involved deaths from violence or imposed deprivation totalling 2 million and 32 million, respectively), and the world’s worst anti-Jewish anti-Semites (by utterly falsely conflating all Jews with Apartheid Israel and its appalling crimes and falsely defaming the very best of Jewry, the anti-racist Jews, as “anti-Semites” and “self-hating Jews”). The Canadians were not involved in the conquest of Palestine and the commencement of the Palestinian Genocide, but given their long record of instinctive, violent, genocidal racism towards non-Europeans would have been if they could have been.

6. The world’s last Apartheid state, Apartheid Israel

Serial war criminal and Apartheid Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu on his Australia visit (2017): “We're celebrating 100 years of friendship between Australia and Israel. I always remember, it was Australian light horse that liberated Beersheba, an old, old city in our history. We have been friends - extraordinary friends - ever since." Christian Zionist Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull echoed these sentiments in his bottom-of-the-barrel speech in Beersheba at the Centenary of the Australian Light Horse Charge that kick-started the Palestinian Genocide. .

7. Lest we forget the Palestinian Genocide

On Australia’s war remembrance Anzac Day (25 April) in 2017, a young Muslim Australian engineer and broadcaster, Yassmin Abdel-Magied (who works for the Australian ABC, Australia’s equivalent of the UK BBC) posted a mere 7 words on her private Facebook page: “Lest we forget (Manus, Nauru, Syria, Palestine)”. Savaged by immediate public outcry, Ms. Abdel-Magied rapidly deleted the post and apologized.

The ABC likewise apologized and a month later sneakily terminated her nation-wide TV program. Yassmin Abdel-Magied left Australia for London. Her post was correct and her silencing by rabid jingoists is a stain on Australia and an attack on free speech. US lackey Australia is now into its Third Syrian War, the others being in WW1 and WW2. The US- , US Alliance- and Apartheid Israel- backed Syrian Genocide has involved 0.5 million Syrians killed, a comparable number of Syrian deaths from war-imposed deprivation and 12 million Syrian refugees. The Palestinian Genocide was initiated by the victorious Australian Beersheba Charge and the 2-days-later Balfour Declaration.

The Palestinian Genocide has involved 2 million Palestinian deaths from violence or deprivation and generation of 8 million Palestinian refugees. Manus Island in Papua New Guinea and Nauru have been the Refugee Convention-violating dumping grounds for the indefinite and highly abusive incarceration of several thousand mainly Muslim refugees who have reached Australia waters by boat. However Apartheid Israel has generated 8 million refugees, 7 million of whom are permanently exiled from their country Palestine. 5 million Occupied Palestinians are highly abusively and indefinitely imprisoned in desperately impoverished, Israeli-guarded West Bank ghettoes (3 million) or in the Gaza Concentration Camp (2 million) that, unlike Nazi German concentration camps like Auschwitz, is policed not just by soldiers with small arms but also by shooting, shelling and high explosive bombing by the Israeli navy, army and air force.

Below is a summary of the circumstances of the ongoing Palestinian Genocide

(1) The Palestinian Genocide commenced in earnest with the famine deaths of 100,000 Palestinians associated with conquest of Palestine in WW1 by the British and the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) .

(2) The violent killing of Indigenous Palestinians commenced with the 1918 Surafend Massacre by ANZAC soldiers.

(3) Since WW1 there have been 2 million Palestinian deaths from Zionist violence (0.1 million) or Zionist-imposed deprivation (1.9 million ).

(4) There are 8 million Palestinian refugees and all of the 14 million Palestinians are excluded from all or part of Palestine.

(5) Of about 14 million Palestinians (half of them children), 7 million are forbidden to even step foot in their own country, 5 million are held hostage with zero human rights under Israeli guns in the Gaza Concentration Camp (2.0 million) or in ever-dwindling West Bank Bantustan ghettoes (3.0 million), and 1.8 million live as Third Class citizens as Israeli Palestinians under Nazi-style Apartheid Israeli race laws.

(6) 90% of Palestine has now been ethnically cleansed of Indigenous Palestinian inhabitants in an ongoing war criminal ethnic cleansing that has been repeatedly condemned by the UN and most recently by UN Security Council Resolution 2334 that was unanimously supported (with a remarkable Obama US abstention but subsequent fervently pro-Zionist Trump America and Turnbull Australia opposition).

(7) GDP per capita is US$2,900 for Occupied Palestinians as compared to US$37,000 for Apartheid Israel.

(8) Through imposed deprivation, each year Apartheid Israel passively murders about 2,700 under-5 year old Palestinian infants and passively murders 4,200 Occupied Palestinians in general who die avoidably under Israeli Apartheid each year (this violates Articles 55 and 56 of the Geneva Convention Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War that demand that an Occupier must provide life-sustaining food and medical services to the Occupied “to the fullest extent of the means available to it” ).

(9) Apartheid Israel violently kills an average of about 550 Occupied Palestinians each year.

(10) Occupied Palestinians are deprived of essentially all human rights and civil rights by Apartheid Israel (e.g. Apartheid Israeli home invasions, beatings, executions, killings, exilings, mass imprisonments, seizures of land and homes, and population transfers in violation of the UN Genocide Convention and the Geneva Convention).

(11) Nuclear terrorist, serial war criminal, genocidally racist, democracy-by-genocide Apartheid Israel determines that 74% of its now 50% Indigenous Palestinian subjects who are Occupied Palestinians cannot vote for the government ruling them (i.e. egregious Apartheid).

(12) US-, UK-, Canada-, France- and Australia-backed Apartheid Israel in its genocidal treatment of the Palestinians ignores numerous UN General Assembly Resolutions and UN Security Council Resolutions, the UN Genocide Convention, the Geneva Convention, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, the Rights of the Child Convention, the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, and many other aspects of International Law.

(13) Apartheid Israel has attacked 12 countries (including the US) and occupied 5 with 1950-2005 avoidable deaths from deprivation in countries neighbouring and variously occupied by Apartheid Israel totalling 24 million.

(14) 5 million Occupied Palestinians (half of them children) are routinely blackmailed through torture or denial of life-saving medical care to spy on fellow Palestinians for Apartheid Israel.

(15) 5 million Occupied Palestinians (half of them children) are excluded by check points from Jews-only areas and Jews-only roads.

(16) 50% of Israeli children are physically, psychologically or sexually (17%) abused each year but 100% of the 5 million Occupied Palestinian children (2 million in Gaza Concentration Camp, 3 million in West bank ghettos) are subject to traumatizing human rights abuse by the serial war criminal Israel Defence Force (IDF) (see [69]).

(17) There is a 10-year gap between Israeli and Palestinian life expectancy.

(18) Theocratic Apartheid Israeli laws prohibit all but religious marriages and marriage between Israelis and Occupied Palestinians is effectively excluded (they are forbidden from co-habiting).

(19) Decent, anti-racist Jewish Israelis as well as decent, anti-racist Jews world-wide, are grossly and falsely defamed by conflation of Apartheid Israel and its appalling crimes with all Jews as in the false appellation “Jewish State”.

(20) There is an ever-present threat expressed by Apartheid Israeli ultra-extremists of a neo-Nazi Final Solution in which the Indigenous Palestinians, who presently constitute 50% of Apartheid Israeli subjects, will all be expelled from Palestine (see [69]).

Final comments

One gives honor to those that serve their country in war, but the warmongering politicians who send them off to genocidal wars that devastate civilian populations are unforgivable war criminals. The “Five Eyes” Anglosphere countries continue to be involved in a Zionist-backed US War on Muslims that has killed 32 Muslims through violence or deprivation since the US Government’s 9-11 false flag atrocity that killed 3,000 people. The ongoing Palestinian Genocide by US-, UK-, Australia-, Canada- and EU-backed Apartheid Israel is an ongoing stain on humanity.

Apartheid Israel like Trump America is out of control. Apartheid Israel has already imposed 2 major rounds of mass expulsion on the Palestinians (800,000 in 1948 and 400,000 in 1967) on top of 2 million untimely deaths from violence (0.1 million) or from imposed deprivation (1.9 million) since WW1. The more degenerate of the racist Zionists variously talk of total expulsion of Palestinians from Israel proper, Gaza and the West Bank. Indeed in 1995 the racist psychopath founder of Zionism, Theodor Herzl, explicitly demanded total expulsion of the Palestinians from Palestine while implicitly recognizing that others would strongly disapprove: “We shall try to spirit the penniless [Arab] population across the border by procuring employment for it in the transit countries, while denying it any employment in our country ... The removal of the poor must be carried out discreetly and circumspectly” [18].

The Israelis don’t want the Palestinians but want their land and have now ethnically cleansed 90% of it. However in an age of immensely destructive, high technology warfare, guided missiles and weapons of mass destruction, the Palestinians are held not just as hostages but as human shields by Apartheid Israel which remain free to attack other countries (it has militarily attacked 12 countries, this including attacking the US twice via the murderous attack on the USS Liberty in 1967 and very likely as a party to the 9-11 atrocity [19]).

There is a dreadful fear that using its fleet of Germany-supplied submarines a heavily nuclear-armed Apartheid Israel may totally destroy Iran, using as cover a similarly genocidal destruction of North Korea by lunatic Trump. However this nuclear genocide action would rob Apartheid Israel of a powerful reason for its existence – insider trading based on inside information about the delivery of market-shifting state war threats to ignite the oil-rich Middle East.

The Zionist super-rich no doubt benefit enormously from such inside information. Thus, by way of examples, the London Rothchilds benefited enormously from first knowledge of the outcome of the Battle of Waterloo in 1815; anti-racist Jewish American journalist I. F. Stone in his classic “The Hidden History of the Korean War” relates that US-backed Nationalist Chinese leader Chiang Kai-Shek and his cronies made a killing on Manchurian soybeans at the Chicago futures market through prior knowledge of the commencement of the Korean War [20]; one of the world’s top gambling billionaires is not Jewish but is a close friend of serial war criminal Benjamin “Bibi” Netanyahu and wants to become an Israeli citizen; and conversely, Jewish Hungarian American billionaire George Soros famously gambled successfully on the British pound (having good information) but lost gambling on the Japanese yen (presumably from having much poorer information).

Of course this world-threatening nightmare can end tomorrow with the fall of Israeli Apartheid. The century-long, neo-Nazi and genocidal evil of Zionism and its ongoing Palestinian Genocide must be brought to an end immediately. The Zionist ethnic cleansing of 90% of Palestine means that the Two-State Solution is dead. The World must demand an end to race-based Apartheid Israel after the example of post-Apartheid South Africa and its replacement by a Unitary State in Palestine with return of all refugees, zero tolerance for racism, equal rights for all, all human rights for all, one-person-one-vote, justice, goodwill, reconciliation, airport-level security, nuclear weapons removal, internationally-guaranteed national security initially based on the present armed forces, and untrammelled access for all citizens to all of the Holy Land.

There must be zero tolerance for racism and its utterly evil ultimate consequences of war and genocide. The world must rigorously and comprehensively apply Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) against Apartheid Israel and all those people, politicians, parties, companies, corporations and countries who support the genocidal Zionist enterprise.

The racist Zionists and all their pro-Apartheid supporters must be sidelined from public life worldwide as have been like racists such as the Nazis, neo-Nazis, Apartheiders and Ku Klux Klan. New Zealand is a relatively humane exception to the “Five Eyes Club” of the Anglosphere and its meat exports deserve an exemption from a global BDS campaign. In contrast, meat from deeply racist, serial war criminal, anti-Arab anti-Semitic, Islamophobic, pro-Apartheid, Muslim-killing, Muslim-violating, pro-war, US lackey and fervently pro-Apartheid Israel White Australia should surely be regarded by the world’s 1,600 million Muslims as haram (forbidden or proscribed). Peace is the only way but silence kills and silence is complicity – please tell everyone you can.

References