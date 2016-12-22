Zionism; Humanity’s Mortal Enemy

Zionism is a brutal ethnic-cleansing racist colonial ideology developed in 1896 by Theodore Herzl; an Austrian Jew. Its main goal is the establishment of the Greater Israel Project in the heart of the Arab World, extending from the Nile River in Egypt to the Euphrates River in Iraq, as a Jewish-only homeland for what is termed the “Jewish People”.

The majority of world Jewry had adopted this ideology, and with the financial and military help of coerced pro-Zionist Western heads of states; mainly Britain and USA, they were able to accomplish the first phase of this colonial project by establishing the state of Israel on the occupied Palestinian land after the genocide and ethnic-cleansing of a majority of Palestinian Arabs. The second phase; namely the destruction of the neighboring Arab countries; Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen, and the brutal forceful eviction of inhabitants in the form of the massive refugee crisis, is now in progress.

Zionism, like bolshevism, communism, capitalism, liberalism and all similar ideologies, is a tool created by the Secret World Government; the Hidden Hand, to recruit and manipulate mainly Jews and to pressure Western Christian World to wage long term wars in the Middle Eastern region against the Moslem World in order to generate war financial revenue in their pockets and to gain even more control over the regional rich natural resources such as oil and gas. Even though Zionism has been successful, so far, in gathering the Jews in the colonial state of Israel and in spreading havoc in the Arab World, yet Zionism will prove to be the cause of their ultimate doom in the future if they keep pushing for the end goal of the Zionist ideology; the establishment of Grater Israel Project.

Zionism was invented as a homeless nationalist ideology without a nation. It did not have an identified homeland with a nation. Its main goal is to create an artificial nation out of religious followers, who are alien to each other in language, culture, nationality and even race. This artificial nation is to be militarized and manipulated to control the rich natural resources of the Middle East. Judaism and Jews were selected to be this colonial tool due to the Judaic religious connection to the land.

Zionist ideology was born out of Judaism; a supremacist, racist, manipulative, genocidal religion with a racist discriminative warmongering blood thirsty god (Satan), who demands bloodshed, child sacrifice, total destruction and enslavement of all goyims (non-Jews), and the hording of all gold and silver. Those, who apologetically attempt to separate the two, have not read or understood the Judaic teachings and historical events narrated in the Old Testament and in other Judaic texts.

To recruit reluctant Jews into Zionism anti-Jewish (anti-Semitic) sentiment needed to be intensified to alienate Jews from their countries of birth. Since its inception it was understood that anti-Jewishness and Zionism are inseparable partners. Despite the existence of Jewish ghettos, encouraged by supremacist Jewish Rabbis to keep Jews separated from and un-assimilated within the goyims, many Jews found it more prosperous for them to get out of the ghettos and to be assimilated within the country they live in.

Such assimilation had, before WWII, dramatically reduced anti-Jewish sentiments in many countries such as Western European countries including Germany, the Americas, North African Islamic countries and the Arab Middle Eastern countries. Jews, being citizens of the country of their birth, lived relatively in peace and in harmony with the other citizens of the same country. They were not interested in moving to a new country where they would have to die in colonial wars against its inhabitants. Thus Zionist agents had fomented and promoted anti-Semitic attacks against Jews as a means to compel them to “escape” persecution and immigrate to Palestine. Without anti-Semitism pushing Jews to immigrate to Palestine, Zionist project would certainly fail. Zionist founder Theodor Herzl said:

“It is essential that the suffering of Jews … becomes worse … This will assist in realization of our plans … I have an excellent idea, I shall induce anti-Semites to liquidate Jewish wealth. The anti-Semites will assist us thereby in that they will strengthen the persecution and oppression of Jews. The anti-Semites shall be our best friends.”

This partnership was recognized by Jewish writers and historians. Benny Morris; the Israeli historian, described in his book “Righteous Victims” how Herzl recognized that anti-Semitism would be harnessed to his own Zionist purposes. Israel Shahak; an Israeli professor in the Hebrew University, describes in his book “Jewish History, Jewish Religion” the close relationship that have always existed between Zionist and anti-Semites exposing the fact that Zionists use the anti-Semites for their own colonial purposes. University faculty professor Allan C. Brownfeld states in his essay “Zionism and Anti-Semitism: A Strange Alliance Through History” the long historical alliance from the end of the 19th century until today between Zionism and anti-Semites.

Zionism was invented as a homeless nationalist ideology without a nation... Its main goal is to create an artificial nation out of religious followers, who are alien to each other in language, culture, nationality and even race. This artificial nation is to be militarized and manipulated to control the rich natural resources of the Middle East. Zionism was invented as a homeless nationalist ideology without a nation... Its main goal is to create an artificial nation out of religious followers, who are alien to each other in language, culture, nationality and even race. This artificial nation is to be militarized and manipulated to control the rich natural resources of the Middle East.

The danger of Zionism against Jews did not escape Jewish politicians or Jewish Rabbis. Immediately after Balfour Declaration in 1917 a Jewish Minister in the British Government; Lord Edwin Montagu submitted a memorandum to the British Cabinet as a response to Balfour Declaration and a harsh criticism of Zionism predicting an increase in anti-Jewish (anti-Semitic) sentiments as a result. He described Zionism as “a mischievous political creed, untenable by any patriotic citizen of the United Kingdom.” He also prescribed Zionist organization as “illegal and against the national interest … largely run by men of enemy descent or birth, and by this means have dealt a severe blow to the liberties, position and opportunities of service to their Jewish fellow-countrymen.” Acknowledging the Judaic belief that a Divine leadership is required to form a Jewish nation, he wondered sarcastically “I have never heard it suggested … that either Mr. Balfour or Lord Rothschild would prove to be the Messiah.”

Lord Montagu asserted that there is no such thing as a Jewish nation. A Jewish Englishman is not of the same nation as a Jewish French, Jewish Russian, Jewish Arab or any Jewish citizen of any other country, similar to the fact that a Christian Englishman not of the same nation as a Christian French, Christian Russian, Christian Arab or any Christian citizen of any other country.

He also predicted that declaring Palestine as a Jewish national homeland will increase anti-Jewish (anti-Semitic) sentiment, and “every country will immediately desire to get rid of its Jewish citizens … because we [Jews] have obtained a far greater share of this country’s [and other country’s] goods and opportunities than we are numerically entitled to … we compete unfairly.” Jews will be stripped of their original nationality and become foreign Jews. Having Jews, from different countries with different languages and different cultures, transferred into Palestine would create a Tower of Babel. Palestine will become the world’s largest Jewish Ghetto.

Furthermore Montagu denied that Palestine of 1917 is associated with Jews or is a fit place for them to live in. Although Palestine had played a large part in Jewish history, it also had played a larger part in Christian history, and played even the largest part in Islamic history. A religious test of citizenship is a “bigoted and narrow view of one particular epoch of the history of Palestine” he stated.

Even without stating it specifically in words Montagu predicted the demographic issue; the Palestinian demographic bomb or Israel’s “Palestinian question” similar to Nazi’s “Jewish question”. He indicated that there are (at his time) three times as many Jews in the world as could possibly fit into Palestine even if you drove out (ethnically cleanse) all the Palestinians living there at the time. He questioned if only one third could be transferred into Palestine, then what will happen to the rest of Jews? Who would be the lucky one third? Does this mean that Christian and Moslem Palestinians would make way for all these Jews giving them their land and means of living thus making themselves foreigners in their own country?

Montagu was not aware of the whole Greater Israel Project, and thus could not foresee Zionist expansionist plans and the resulting devastating wars that are happening now in the region.

Many Jewish Rabbis of the time recognized Zionism as the worst enemy of the Jews, opposed it and urged their young followers not to adopt it. In 1922 when a Jewish Agudath Israel organization was spreading Zionist ideology and calling for the colonization of Palestine among European young Jews especially in Poland, Hungarian Orthodox Rabbis, perceiving the threat, published a resolution opposing Zionism and urging their followers not to adopt Zionist colonial plans in Palestine. The resolution was signed by 196 Rabbis from all over the world. Unfortunately, although many Orthodox Jewish organizations initially opposed Zionism, the majority of them turned around due to infiltration, political pressure and financial bribery, and adopted Zionism and supported the state of Israel.

Eventually, Zionists succeeded in establishing the state of Israel. Yet after few decades of constant wars against Arab countries Israel’s Jewish families had lost their initial victorious euphoria and got exhausted and tired of sending their children to war. Immigration to Israel subsided, and young Israelis started abandoning military draft and leaving the country ostensibly seeking further education. The Secret World Government needed to do something drastic to perpetuate its war in the Middle East. Thus the false flag terrorist attack of 911 and other false flag terrorist attacks in Europe were perpetrated and Islamophobia was created in order to recruit the Western Christian world into wars for Israel against Arab/Moslem World. Moreover regime change and terrorism within the Arab World have also been created through what is falsely called Arab Spring; a movement created by Zionized American Administration.

While American and NATO military forces are fighting Israel’s wars in the Middle East, Israeli government, having more free time, continues violating the many UN Resolutions perpetrating war and humanitarian crimes against the Palestinians, demolishing Palestinian homes and at times complete villages, turning the whole Gaza Strip into a starving concentration prison camp and a military testing ground for Israel’s new weapons, and expanding more colonies (settlements) on usurped Palestinian land among many other numerous crimes. It also continues shipping arms to terrorist groups such as ISIS and Al-Nusra to continue their destruction of Syria and Iraq.

Yet these Israeli crimes have not gone unnoticed as in the past. Thanks to the internet Israel’s crimes against Palestinians and Arabs, its false flag terrorist attacks against the USA and European countries, its bribery of political officials, and its nuclear Sampson Option threating world peace and blackmailing the Western World to do Israel’s biddings are being exposed to the whole world. According to a 2003 European commission opinion poll 60% of Europeans within 15 countries see Israel, not Iran not North Korea and not USA, as the greatest threat to world peace. Such opinion accompanied with solidarity with the Palestinian cause are on the rise as we witness with the wide spreading of the BDS (Boycott, Divest & Sanction Israel) movement. Zionist secret weapon; anti-Jewishness (anti-Semitism), is on the rise but has been gradually turned around to become anti-Israel instead.

It is also noticeable that some anti-Israeli government sentiment is on the rise among American Jews themselves. Jewish organizations such as Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP), Tikkun Olam, Satmar (Jews Not Zionists), Jews Against Racist Zionism, and Neturei Karta International (NKI) are raising their protesting voices against the inhumane policies of the Israeli government.

Yet, one must not be disillusioned by these Jewish organizations. Although they seem to be liberal and humanist, yet supremacist Judaic theology, or at least elements of it, is still ingrained in their Jewish psyche and identity. The fact that they are still calling for the implementation of the already dead and impractical two-state-solution asserting their support for an Israeli state for Jews, whose existence in itself and in any form negates a Palestinian state over the whole Palestine and deny Palestinians’ right of return to their own homes and land.

Abolishing Zionism and returning Palestine to its original owners would not guarantee global peace because the real threat resides in the core of the Judaic teachings that call for the supremacy of the Jews as god’s chosen people and its hatred and enmity to all goyim.