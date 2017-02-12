Sunday, February 12, 2017
   
Infographic: What is the reach of N Korea's missiles?

Sunday, 12 February 2017 09:59

North Korea has vowed to keep testing ballistic missile, but some experts say it is years away from developing an ICBM.

Over the last few years, North Korea has tested several ballistic missiles with a varying degree of success.

The leader of the country, Kim Jong-un, has promised to continue the tests, drawing condemnation by South Korea, Japan and the United States.

North Korea is barred under UN resolutions from any use of ballistic missile technology but six sets of UN sanctions since Pyongyang's first nuclear test in 2006 have failed to halt its drive for what it insists are defensive weapons.

The US fears North Korea may one day use its missiles to deliver a nuclear payload to its west coast.

Analysts are divided over how close Pyongyang is to realising its full nuclear ambitions, especially as it has never successfully test-fired an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

The infographic below shows the maximum range of each of the ballistic missiles North Korea has tested over the last few years.

