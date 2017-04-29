Saturday, April 29, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

How do lethal injections work

| Print | E-mail

Thursday, 27 April 2017 10:45

View Comments

On April 24, Arkansas executed two death row inmates on the same gurney in a single day - the first double execution in the United States since 2000.

Arkansas plans to execute eight inmates by the end of April, when its supply of midazolam, an anaesthetic used in lethal injections, expires.

Since Arkansas' rush to execute death row prisoners began, several legal cases and appeals have been filed on behalf of the inmates, citing recent botched executions through legal injections in Oklahoma and Arizona.

With recurrent legal efforts to effectively ban lethal injection, many states have adopted alternative methods of execution, including firing squads and gas chambers.

Lethal injections, however, remain the most common method of capital punishment across the US.

Click for the actual size

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

North Korea marks

Europe's late spring freeze

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.