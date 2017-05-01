Trump 100 days: Who has he met and when?

President Donald Trump has not left the US since taking office in January 2017.

A breaks down of all the state visits to the White House and Mar-a-Lago, where Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States, has hosted 13 world leaders.

President Trump has spent seven weekends in Florida at his golf resort. He has made 21 trips out of the White House to Mar-a-Lago, FL; Langley, VA; Philadelphia, PA; Dover, DE; North Charleston, SC; National Harbor, MD; Ypsilanti, MI; Nashville, TN; Louisville, KY; Sterling, VA; Kenosha, WI, Bethesda, MD; Atlanta, GA; and Harrisburg, PA - all are places in which he won election victories.

Trump is yet to visit the West Coast or allies outside of the US.

Click for the actual size

