Monday, May 01, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Trump 100 days: Who has he met and when?

| Print | E-mail

Sunday, 30 April 2017 11:57

View Comments

President Donald Trump has not left the US since taking office in January 2017.

A breaks down of all the state visits to the White House and Mar-a-Lago, where Donald Trump, the 45th president of the United States, has hosted 13 world leaders.

President Trump has spent seven weekends in Florida at his golf resort. He has made 21 trips out of the White House to Mar-a-Lago, FL; Langley, VA; Philadelphia, PA; Dover, DE; North Charleston, SC; National Harbor, MD; Ypsilanti, MI; Nashville, TN; Louisville, KY; Sterling, VA; Kenosha, WI, Bethesda, MD; Atlanta, GA; and Harrisburg, PA - all are places in which he won election victories.

Trump is yet to visit the West Coast or allies outside of the US.

Click for the actual size

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

North Korea marks

Europe's late spring freeze

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.