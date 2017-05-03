Wednesday, May 03, 2017
   
Under Siege: Syria's Eastern Ghouta

Suburb, 15km east of Damascus has an estimated population of 400,000, who have been under siege since 2013.

Eastern Ghouta, which has been partially besieged by the Syrian government since 2013, has an estimated population of 400,000, according to a report by a Netherlands-based monitor.

In 2013, the Syrian government banned civilians from going into or out of the enclave, allowing only some food deliveries to be received or sold.

The area is made up of 22 communities and has seen Russian and Syrian air attacks on civilian markets, schools, and hospitals in many of them.

Major rebel groups in Eastern Ghouta include Jaish al-Islam, al-Rahman Corps and the al-Qaeda-linked Levant Liberation Committee (Hayat Tahrir al-Sham).

The Netherlands-based Siege Watch team said at least 913,575 civilians live in besieged areas, while 1.3 million live in "Watchlist" areas across the country under threat of complete siege.

