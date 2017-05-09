Tuesday, May 09, 2017
   
Syria's besieged communities

Tuesday, 09 May 2017 10:16

UN: Hundreds of thousands of civilians live in besieged areas across five provinces and are denied basic necessities.

The UN's latest report on besieged communities in Syria said that at least 624,500 people live in besieged areas in the provinces of Homs, Damascus, Damascus suburbs, Idlib, and Deir Az Zor.

According to the United Nations, a besieged community is an area surrounded by armed actors with the sustained effect that humanitarian assistance cannot regularly enter, and civilians, the sick and the wounded cannot regularly exit the area.

