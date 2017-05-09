Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossings

In February, Pakistan sealed all border crossings with Afghanistan for over a month after a wave of attacks across Pakistan killed more than an 100 people.

Attacks were followed by frequent skirmishes between Pakistani Taliban fighters and Pakistan's military along the 2600 km border.

The Pakistan and Afghanistan border have two main crossings which are main avenues of trade for both countries. There are several smaller crossings which are heavily patrolled or remain closed most of the time.

