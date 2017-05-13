Saturday, May 13, 2017
   
Ramadan 2017: Fasting hours around the world

Saturday, 13 May 2017 11:55

During Ramadan, Muslims around the world fast for a full lunar month - they begin fasting at the call to prayer just before sunrise and break their fast at sundown.

In recent years, Ramadan has moved increasingly into the summer months which bring long days in the Northern hemisphere and sweltering heat for many countries. Conversely, Ramadan has fallen on the shortest, winter days in the Southern hemisphere.

A look at how many hours the almost 1.6 billion Muslims who observe Ramadan will be fasting every day.

Click for the actual size

