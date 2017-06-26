When is Eid al-Fitr this year?

Muslim countries will be sighting the Eid moon on June 24, but astronomers predict it invisible in most of Asia.

This year, Saturday will be the 29th day of Ramadan for Saudi Arabia and the 33 countries that started observing the fasting month on May 27.

These countries will be on the lookout for the Eid moon that evening. If it is sighted, the first day of Eid al-Fitr will be observed on Sunday, June 25. Otherwise, Ramadan fasting will carry on for 30 days and Eid al-Fitr will be celebrated on Monday, June 26.

Astronomers calculated that the new moon birth will be on Saturday, June 24 at 02:31 GMT. The moon crescent visibility, however, depends on the sighting location and on meteorological conditions.

On June 24, the moon is set to be visible with the naked eye in Peru, Ecuador, and islands in the Pacific Ocean.

It is also expected to be visible with optical aids in other parts of Latin America, in parts of the United States and in parts of Africa.

Turkey, as well as Muslim communities in Australia, Europe, and North America ( ISNA), are set to observe Eid al-Fitr from Sunday, based on the astronomical calculation that the new moon will be born on Saturday.

Bangladesh, India and Pakistan started Ramadan on May 28 and therefore will be on the lookout for the Eid moon on Sunday, June 25.

On June 25, the moon is expected to be visible with the naked eye all over the world.

At the International Hijri Calendar Unity Congress held in Istanbul in May 2016, members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation voted in favour of adopting a unified lunar calendar.

However, local sighting continues to be the default policy in each country.

Local greetings

Eid Mubarak in Arabic means "blessed celebration" and is a common greeting for Eid al-Fitr. Other greetings include:

- Ciid wanaagsan - as used in Somalia.



- Mutlu Bayramlar - as commonly used in Turkey.



- Selamat Idul Fitri - used in Indonesia.

- Selamat Hari Raya - is used in Malaysia, Brunei, and Singapore.

- Barka da Sallah - as used in some parts of Nigeria.

Eid festival

Eid al-Fitr means "festival of breaking the fast" and marks the end of Ramadan. Eid is an official holiday in all Muslim-majority countries, but the number of days varies by country.

In 2016, Eid al-Fitr was celebrated on July 6, and in the UK, an Eid food festival was held in Trafalgar Square on Saturday, July 9.