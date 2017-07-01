Yemen: 'World's worst cholera outbreak' mapped

A look at the worst-hit areas in the war-torn country.

War-torn Yemen is facing the "world's worst cholera outbreak", the United Nations declared this month.

According to the latest figures, more than 1,300 people have died since late April from the highly contagious bacterial infection, which can kill within hours if left untreated.

There are more than 200,000 suspected cases of cholera in the country and on average 5,000 new cases are recorded a day.

The UN has placed blame for the outbreak on all sides in the country's ongoing conflict.

In 2015, Saudi Arabia and its allies launched an air campaign aimed at reversing Houthi military gains and backing Yemen's UN-recognised government.

Two years of conflict have killed more than 10,000 people, wounded tens of thousands and displaced millions.

Click for the actual size

