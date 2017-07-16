World Population 2017: Migration, income groups and age

How international migration is affecting the distribution of global population.

About one billion inhabitants were added to the world over the past 12 years, bringing the total population to 7.6 billion as of mid-2017, according to a new UN report.

The world population is currently growing by 1.10 percent every year, yielding an additional 83 million people annually.

About 60 percent of the world’s people live in Asia, 17 per cent in Africa, 10 percent in Europe, 9 percent in Latin America and the Caribbean, and the remaining 6 percent in Northern America and Oceania. China (1.4 billion) and India (1.3 billion) remain the two most populous countries of the world, comprising 19 and 18 percent of the global total respectively.

The report said that international migration remains an important distribution pattern of the global population.

The United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development recognises that international migration can be a positive force for economic and social development by balancing labour between areas of origin and destination, and increasing the global productivity of labour.

Click for the actual size



Click for the actual size

