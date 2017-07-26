Al-Aqsa and the Old City of Jerusalem

Rising tensions in East Jerusalem have led to increased security measures at some of the holiest sites in the world.

The Old City of Jerusalem is home to some of the holiest sites in Islam, Judaism and Christianity. The area houses al-Aqsa Mosque and the Dome of the Rock shrine, Islam's third holiest site after Mecca and Medina, as well as the ruins of the Biblical Jewish Temple.

The site of the al-Aqsa Mosque is known to Muslims as al-Haram al-Sharif, or the Noble Sanctuary, while Jews refer to the place of worship as Temple Mount.

Other holy sites in the area are the Western Wall and Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

Tensions have been rising three Palestinians opened fire on Israeli police officers, killing two before they were shot dead.

Israel closed the site for Friday prayers and imposed new security measures, prompting protests from Palestinians who fear Israel is trying to retake the site by stealth.

