Tuesday, August 08, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Who are North Korea's trading partners?

Tuesday, 08 August 2017 11:27

View Comments

Pyongyang does business with dozens of countries but 80 percent of its trade is with its close ally China.

Despite being economically isolated, North Korea exports about $3bn worth of products and maintains trade relations chiefly with China, India, Pakistan, Burkina Faso, Russia, Thailand and the Philippines.

The UN Security Council on Saturday imposed new sanctions on North Korea targeting the nation's primary exports: minerals and animal products. The sanctions were slapped in response to ballistic missiles test last month.

Although China has historically been North Korea's primary trading partner and a close ally, it voted against Pyongyang at the Security Council.

Click for the actual size

Click for the actual size

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Al-Aqsa: Clashes

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.