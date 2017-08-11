Friday, August 11, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Nuclear neighbours: The India-Pakistan arms race

Friday, 11 August 2017 09:32

View Comments

Seventy years after partition, nuclear-powers India and Pakistan are locked in a bitter arms race. But who has what?

In 1947, the British colonial rulers drew a line of partition, dividing the Indian subcontinent into Muslim-majority Pakistan and Hindu-majority India. What followed was one of the largest - and, perhaps, most violent - migrations in human history. Seventy years on, the two nations remain bitter foes. But now they have nuclear arms.

MWC NEWS takes a look at the arms race between these two rivals.

Click for the actual size

Pakistan and India have fought three wars over the disputed territory of Kashmir, which remains an unresolved conflict to date. Their militaries are in a race to outdo each other. Here’s the relative strength of India and Pakistan's defence capabilities. 

Click for the actual size

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Al-Aqsa: Clashes

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.