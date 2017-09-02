Saturday, September 02, 2017
   
The 2017 Angola elections

Tuesday, 22 August 2017 11:04

After 38 years, Angola will soon get a new president, but what is the electoral process?

Angolans head to the polls on August 23 to elect a new president. The long-time president, Jose Eduardo dos Santos, will not be running for reelection after 38 years in power. Dos Santos, who is now 74, is Africa's second-longest-serving president. Only Equatorial Guinea's President Teodoro Obiang Nguema, has been in power for longer.

Dos Santos' successor and current defence minister Joao Lourenco will lead his party, the MPLA, in the upcoming vote.

Around nine million Angolans have registered to vote in the election.

Click for the actual size

