Saturday, September 02, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Hajj 2017: An in-depth look at the sacred journey

Saturday, 26 August 2017 10:35

View Comments

An examination of the religious excursion for nearly two million Muslims and where many pilgrims are coming from.

The first day of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in 2017 will be on Wednesday, August 30 as announced by Saudi Arabia's High Judicial Court.

For Muslims, the Hajj re-enacts the actions of the Prophet Muhammad in his "farewell pilgrimage" in 632 AD. It is a central pillar of the Islamic faith meant to cleanse followers of sin and bring them closer to God.

The pilgrimage is obligatory once in a lifetime for all Muslims with the means to afford it.

A look at the step-by-step process of the six-day journey, which almost two million Muslims will take part in.

Click for the actual size

Click for the actual size

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Heavy rains paralyse India

Harvey causes havoc in Texas

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.