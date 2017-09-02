Saturday, September 02, 2017
   
US and NATO troops in Afghanistan

Saturday, 26 August 2017

Afghanistan has seen increased attacks across the country, leaving Afghan forces – already beset by killings, desertions and vacuums in leadership and morale – stretched on multiple fronts. 

They have faced high casualties, and an offshoot of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) has been making headway in the Afghanistan-Pakistan border region.

A possible expansion of American forces within NATO troops in Afghanistan - has gotten heavy media coverage and criticism.

NATO is currently leading 'Resolute Support' - a non-combat mission launched on January 1, 2015 - which provides training, advice and assistance to Afghan security forces and institutions.

