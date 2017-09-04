Monday, September 04, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

North Korea's nuclear and missile tests

Sunday, 03 September 2017 11:12

View Comments

Pyongyang has significantly increased the number of long-range missile and nuclear tests in recent years.

North Korea has been working towards becoming a nuclear power since the 1950s. However, since 1984 the isolated North Asian nation has significantly upped its activities towards this goal.

Under the then leadership of Kim Il-sung - the first leader of the communist country - North Korea launched its first missile tests of significance. After Kim's death in 1994, his son Kim Jong-il became supreme leader of North Korea. 

READ MORE: North Korea explained in graphics

He carried on his father's legacy and ramped up the scale of both its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes. This led to the first nuclear test and first launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) in 2006. Although the ICBM test failed, it was clear to the world that North Korea's military capabilities were increasingly rapidly.

In 2011, Kim Jong-il died and his son Kim Jong-un came to power. Since then he has pushed the nuclear programme to new heights with more tests and improved capabilities.

The United States, North Korea's main enemy, is fearful a nuclear-armed ICBM could be used to target American cities.

Click for the actual size

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Heavy rains paralyse India

Harvey causes havoc in Texas

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.