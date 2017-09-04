Monday, September 04, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Major nuclear detonations around the world

Sunday, 03 September 2017 11:32

View Comments

A look at the largest nuclear tests by the leading nuclear-armed states of the world.

North Korea's latest nuclear test is the country's largest nuclear detonation so far, having an explosion yield of about 100 kilotons. Sunday's test is also about 10 times the size of North Korea's last nuclear experiment in September 2016. 

The nuclear device tested on Sunday is about seven times the size of the bomb that destroyed Hiroshima in 1945, though it is small compared to other nuclear detonations carried out by the United States, Russia, and other countries. 

The following graphic shows how North Korea's latest test compares to the largest detonations by other major nuclear powers.

Click for the actual size

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Heavy rains paralyse India

Harvey causes havoc in Texas

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.