Major nuclear detonations around the world

A look at the largest nuclear tests by the leading nuclear-armed states of the world.

North Korea's latest nuclear test is the country's largest nuclear detonation so far, having an explosion yield of about 100 kilotons. Sunday's test is also about 10 times the size of North Korea's last nuclear experiment in September 2016.

The nuclear device tested on Sunday is about seven times the size of the bomb that destroyed Hiroshima in 1945, though it is small compared to other nuclear detonations carried out by the United States, Russia, and other countries.

The following graphic shows how North Korea's latest test compares to the largest detonations by other major nuclear powers.

