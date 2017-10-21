Saturday, October 21, 2017
   
California wildfires in numbers

Friday, 13 October 2017 10:22

Wildfires in California have declined in numbers over the years, but their damage and size have grown.

The recent wildfires in California have killed at least 23 people and left hundreds missing.

The fires in the northern counties of California are among the deadliest in the state's history, with thousands of houses and businesses destroyed. 

Wildfires are not uncommon in California given its hot, windy and dry weather in the summer and autumn months.

While the number of wildfires in state has decreased over the years, the destruction caused by these fires has grown, making them more costly to contain.

