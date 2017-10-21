Austria's parliamentary elections 2017

Austria gears up for a snap election on Sunday following the break-up of a coalition government.

Austrians are heading to the polls on Sunday to elect the 183 members of the National Council, officially known as Nationalrat.

The parliamentary elections are taking place almost a year earlier than scheduled due to the collapse of the previous government coalition.

Parliament is elected by proportional representation, with each party getting the number of seats proportional to the number of popular votes received.

The snap election could see the far-right Freedom Party enter government as part of a coalition with the conservative People's Party.

