Attacks in Somalia - a 2017 timeline

Somalia has witnessed some of its deadliest attacks this year.

Somalia was hit by its deadliest single attack last week when a truck bomb exploded in the capital city of Mogadishu, killing more than 350 people and wounding many more.



The Horn of Africa country has been facing deadly attacks for more than a decade.

Most of these assaults have been carried out by al-Shabab, an armed group fighting Somalia's Western-backed government and wanting to impose a strict interpretation of Islam in the country.

Click for the actual size

