House of Saud: Princes detained

Eleven princes have been detained in an anti-corruption sweep in Saudi Arabia, under the direction of the Crown Prince.

Nearly a dozen princes and tens of prominent businessmen and officials were dismissed and detained in Saudi Arabia in an investigation by a new anti-corruption committee headed by Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman. The detained princes, who are all cousins, include prominent businessman and billionaire Prince AlWaleed bin Talal. Only five of the royal family members have been named.

The allegations against the detained reportedly include money laundering, bribery, extorting officials and taking advantage of public office for personal gain.

Click for the actual size

