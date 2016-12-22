Thursday, December 22, 2016
   
Week in Pictures: From Aleppo evacuation to Egypt blast

Friday, 16 December 2016 09:58

A photo round-up of some of the week's key events, from evacuation of east Aleppo to a deadly bombing at a Cairo church.

National Congress in Brasilia
Sintesti, Romania
Somalis
Aleppo, Syria
Sultan Muhammad V
Coptic Christians
Khazer camp, Iraq
Refugee children
UN chief

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.