Refugee crisis 2016: 12 countries, 12 months

Sunday, 01 January 2017 13:24

A look back at the 2016 refugee crisis from 12 different countries.

Malawi's Mwanza
Turkish border, Syria
Idomeni, Greece
Qol Ujeed
Prolo, Ivory Coast
Mosul, Iraq
Blancas, Costa Rica
Sanaa, Yemen
Mogadishu, Somalia
Saint Omer, France
Rohingya Muslim
Yumbe district

Refugee crisis 2016

the children of South Sudan

