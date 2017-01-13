Week in Pictures: From Philippines to Palestine

By MWC News
From protests in Palestine to death of former Iranian president and fire in Philippines, here is the week in pictures.
|Next >
Most Read News
- Five UAE diplomats killed in Afghanistan attack
- Syria's war: Astana peace talks 'set for January 23'
- Abbas warns Trump not to move US embassy to Jerusalem
- Chad's Hissene Habre appeals conviction, life sentence
- Exclusive: Israel lobby infiltrates UK student movement
- Meryl Streep uses Golden Globes to excoriate Trump
Donation
Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!
Related
- Israel and Palestinians squabble over Paris conference
- Pakistan sets execution date for mentally ill man
- Refugee arrivals drop by a third in Germany
- Israeli army kills Palestinian in West Bank Faraa camp
- 22,000 Rohingya 'flee Myanmar to Bangladesh' in a week
- Abbas warns Trump not to move US embassy to Jerusalem
Featured_Author
Opinion
|The Plot Against Britain...
|Gilad Atzmon
|Seeing the Obvious
|Allen L. Jasson
|The Bernie Sanders Campaign--A Postmortem Analysis
|Bob Boldt
|Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish
|Will Durst
|Avnery: Yes, We Can
|Uri Avnery
|CIA, NSA, and the Media against Trump
|Ludwig Watzal
|Condemning Israeli Settlement Expansion
|Richard Falk
|Printing Money? It’s all in the Name
|Eve Mykytyn
|Transgenders' ordeal in Pakistan
|Syed Kamal Hussain Shah