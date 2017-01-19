More snow falls across Mediterranean countries

Much of southern Europe is experiencing its second round of snow in just under two weeks.
Many in parts of southern Europe may be feeling that winter has targeted them in giving them the brunt of heavy snow and winds caused by the second winter storm to affect the area in just 10 days.
While similar to the previous storm that brought heavy snow and extremely cold air across much of the region, this storm will also stay locked in place over the Mediterranean. The weather pattern continues to keep a "blocking" pattern in place across much of central Europe and the steering winds stay well to the north.
While we may see a few breaks in the weather, the forecast into late January keeps many of these storms bringing snow, winds and rain to the countries around the Mediterranean Sea.
|Next >
Most Read News
- MSF: Nigeria air strike on refugee camp kills dozens
- Duterte: No one can stop me from declaring martial law
- Amazon's Mahatma Gandhi flip-flops prompt anger
- Syria's war: Rebel groups to attend Astana peace talks
- Suicide attack kills dozens at army base in Mali's Gao
- UN's Yanghee Lee denied access to Rohingya villages
Donation
Featured_Author
Opinion
|2017: Palestine’s Three Dark Commemorations
|Richard Falk
|A Future For The Democratic Party?
|Lawrence Davidson
|Where Did the Al-Jazeera Expose Fail?
|Gilad Atzmon
|Confessions of a Megalomaniac
|Uri Avnery
|Seeing the Obvious
|Allen L. Jasson
|The Bernie Sanders Campaign--A Postmortem Analysis
|Bob Boldt
|Good Riddance to Bad Rubbish
|Will Durst
|CIA, NSA, and the Media against Trump
|Ludwig Watzal
|Printing Money? It’s all in the Name
|Eve Mykytyn