Thursday, January 19, 2017
   
More snow falls across Mediterranean countries

Thursday, 19 January 2017 12:24

Much of southern Europe is experiencing its second round of snow in just under two weeks.

Many in parts of southern Europe may be feeling that winter has targeted them in giving them the brunt of heavy snow and winds caused by the second winter storm to affect the area in just 10 days.

While similar to the previous storm that brought heavy snow and extremely cold air across much of the region, this storm will also stay locked in place over the Mediterranean. The weather pattern continues to keep a "blocking" pattern in place across much of central Europe and the steering winds stay well to the north.

While we may see a few breaks in the weather, the forecast into late January keeps many of these storms bringing snow, winds and rain to the countries around the Mediterranean Sea.

Corte, Corsica
Germany
Mouthe, France.
Tannourine, Lebanon
Corte, Corsica
Dumnice, Kosovo
Cattle
Chatelblanc, France

