Spain's drought reveals lost worlds

As water levels drop, towns and villages that were once flooded can now be seen again.
During the dictatorship of Spain's Francisco Franco more than half a century ago, dams and reservoirs were built across the country in order to improve water supplies.
Towns and villages were relocated while the original structures were flooded. Along with the once busy streets, even older Roman architecture was lost.
Last summer marked the driest period that Spain's northwestern Galicia region has seen since 1981.
This ongoing drought has led to reservoir levels falling to just 25 percent of normal capacity.
But the lower water levels have now revealed those lost towns that haven't been seen in decades.
Visitors from around the country are now heading to the region in order to get a glimpse of a bit of the past that may soon disappear again, when the drought ends.
|Next >
Most Read News
- Pena Nieto cancels Trump meeting over border wall row
- Trump 'to clear' Keystone XL, Dakota Access pipelines
- N Korea defector: Kim Jong-un's days are numbered
- Abruzzo avalanche toll climbs to 17 as hopes diminish
- Somalia: Al-Shabab attack at Mogadishu hotel 'kills 28'
- Haider al-Abadi: East Mosul fully liberated from ISIL
Donation
Featured_Author
Opinion
|President Don Kong
|Uri Avnery
|The Trump Presidency
|Allen L. Jasson
|The Wall of a Dictator
|Jacob Hornberger
|Trump’s Pre-Fascism and Progressive Populist Opportunities
|Richard Falk
|The first 100 days
|Will Durst
|American Zionists and the Issue of Immigrants
|Lawrence Davidson
|The U.S. Voters' Rights Amendment: Explained
|William John Cox
|Pavor Nocturnus during the Fortnight of Trump’s Inauguration
|Ben Tanosborn