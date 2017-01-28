Saturday, January 28, 2017
   
Chinese Lunar New Year: Year of the Rooster

Saturday, 28 January 2017

China's main annual holiday attracts crowds at home and abroad in celebration marked by fireworks and lamps.

Chinese people across the globe are celebrating the Lunar New Year.

The New Year, which officially starts on Saturday, is China's primary annual holiday and is traditionally marked by riotous displays of fireworks and countless firecrackers.

According to the Chinese zodiac, people born in the Year of the Rooster are brave, responsible and punctual.

Millions are expected to attend the festival across the world over the next two weeks, in one of the largest celebrations of the event outside of Asia.

Beijing, China
Chinatown, Bangkok.
Yangon, Myanmar
Filipino Chinese students
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
Sichuan province, China
Zoo owner Manny Tangco
Jiangsu province, China
Manila, Philippines
Chinese New Year decorations
Chinatown in London
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

