Friday, February 10, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Week in Pictures : From Yemen air raids to Manila fire

| Print | E-mail

Friday, 10 February 2017 11:53

View Comments

More air raids in Yemen, a horrific fire in the Philippines, and celebrations in Somalia. Here is the week in pictures.

Syrian town of al-Bab
Guangdong province
Saada, Yemen
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Mogadishu
Libyan city of Sabratha
Port-au-Prince, Haiti.
Hellenikon migrant camp
Thilawa port
Manila, Philippines

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

William John Cox A Vision of America's Future with Ratification of the USVRA
William John Cox
Allen L. Jasson Trump, the Media and Muddled Morals
Allen L. Jasson
Liaquat Ali Khan Trump- Boomers' Last President
Liaquat Ali Khan
Will Durst Skewered and Plattered
Will Durst
Richard Falk Ways of Living With ‘Alternative Facts’: An Anecdote
Richard Falk
Jacob Hornberger Yemen and at the Bay of Pigs
Jacob Hornberger
Graham Peebles President Trump: The Final Assault on Human Kindness and the Environment
Graham Peebles
Uri Avnery Respect the Green Line!
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson Immigrant Irony
Lawrence Davidson

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Spain's drought

Chinese Lunar New Year

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.