Week in Pictures: From Pakistan blast to US protests

By MWC News
From protests in Kenya and the US to a suicide attack in Pakistan, here is the week in pictures.
|Next >
Most Read News
- Dozens dead as Taiwan tour bus flips over near Taipei
- Pakistan: Deadly bomb blast rips through Lahore rally
- Trump: Two-state solution not only way to achieve peace
- Blast hits Pakistan's Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Sufi shrine
- Deadly car bombing rocks Iraq's Baghdad
- A Tribe Called Quest: Resist 'President Agent Orange'
Donation
Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!
Related
- Trump team denies considering mobilising national guard
- Anti-Muslim groups 'tripled in US since Trump campaign
- Pakistan mourns attack victims as security stepped up
- Army kills '100 terrorists' after Sehwan shrine blast
- Militants put half-hearted Pakistani counter-terrorism at crossroads
- Blast hits Pakistan's Lal Shahbaz Qalandar Sufi shrine
Featured_Author
Opinion
|The Trumpish Cabinet
|Will Durst
|Dysfunction in the White House
|Lawrence Davidson
|Trump and Duterte: Birds of a Feather
|Jacob Hornberger
|Leave No Dollars Behind
|Eve Mykytyn
|Darrell Issa's New Nuclear Waste Policy Act
|Ace Hoffman
|That's How It Happened
|Uri Avnery
|‘Isolationist’ Trump Rattles His Saber
|Sheldon Richman
|A Vision of America's Future with Ratification of the USVRA
|William John Cox
|Trump, the Media and Muddled Morals
|Allen L. Jasson