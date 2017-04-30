Week in pictures: Kashmir protests to Palestine rally

By MWC News
From protests in Kashmir and Venezuela to a rally in Palestine and celebrations in Turkey, here is the week in photos.
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
- Pope Francis arrives in Egypt on historic visit
- Tens of thousands to protest Trump's climate policies
- Palestinian 'day of rage' in support of prisoners
- Amiens: Le Pen upstages Macron at Whirlpool factory
- Turkey blocks Wikipedia for 'not removing content'
- Facebook, Twitter, other social media banned in Kashmir
Donation
Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!
Related
- Palestinian 'day of rage' in support of prisoners
- Palestinians on strike in solidarity with prisoners
- Facebook, Twitter, other social media banned in Kashmir
- UN wants probe into killing of blogger Yameen Rasheed
- Marwan Barghouti's health in serious decline: NGO
- Arkansas death row inmates ask court to halt executions
Featured_Author
Opinion
|The Israeli Macron
|Uri Avnery
|Trump versus International Liberalism: Should We Care?
|Richard Falk
|Talk to, Don’t Provoke, North Korea
|Sheldon Richman
|Bad Hair Wars
|Will Durst
|CIA Director Pompeo Doesn’t Understand the First Amendment
|Jacob Hornberger
|A Dilemma For the Intelligence Agencies
|Lawrence Davidson
|Axon to the Rescue
|Eve Mykytyn
|Tillerson Bashes Iran
|Stephen Lendman