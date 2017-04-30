Sunday, April 30, 2017
   
Week in pictures: Kashmir protests to Palestine rally

Saturday, 22 April 2017

From protests in Kashmir and Venezuela to a rally in Palestine and celebrations in Turkey, here is the week in photos.

Asylum seekers are rescued
Pyongyang, North Korea
Vatican
Caracas, Venezuela
Srinagar, Kashmir
Aya Hijazi
Supporters of Turkish President
Nablus
Fortaleza, Brazil
Kolkata, India

