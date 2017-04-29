Week in pictures: From Macedonia protests to Earth Day

By MWC News
From protests in Macedonia, Brazil and Venezuela to March for Science and Earth Day, here is the week in photos.
|Next >
Most Read News
Donation
Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!
Related
Featured_Author
Opinion
|The Israeli Macron
|Uri Avnery
|Trump versus International Liberalism: Should We Care?
|Richard Falk
|Talk to, Don’t Provoke, North Korea
|Sheldon Richman
|Bad Hair Wars
|Will Durst
|CIA Director Pompeo Doesn’t Understand the First Amendment
|Jacob Hornberger
|A Dilemma For the Intelligence Agencies
|Lawrence Davidson
|Axon to the Rescue
|Eve Mykytyn
|Tillerson Bashes Iran
|Stephen Lendman