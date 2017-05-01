United States: Tornadoes ravage eight states killing 3

With the storms now gone the long and tedious work begins of sifting through the rubble.
The two day severe weather outbreak has now ended but the clean-up has just begun for residents across eight US states.
From Tuesday night into Wednesday, 27 tornadoes were reported across Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, West Virginia with at least three people reported dead.
The heaviest storm damage looks to have been from a tornado that struck parts of Perryville, Missouri, about 105km south-southeast of St Louis. This tornado has been given a preliminary EF3 rating.
It is the largest tornadic outbreak of the year and is kicking off the beginning of the US severe thunderstorm weather season, which usually ramps up in March.
In addition to tornado damage, more than 800 wind damage and hail incidents were also reported.
February saw twice the average amount of tornadoes with March's average increasing to 80.
