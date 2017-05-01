Monday, May 01, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

United States: Tornadoes ravage eight states killing 3

| Print | E-mail

Monday, 01 May 2017 09:56

View Comments

With the storms now gone the long and tedious work begins of sifting through the rubble.

EF3 tornado
SUV
shattered tree
Pat Harber
tornadoes
Wind and hail damage
Clean up and recovery
The severe weather season

The two day severe weather outbreak has now ended but the clean-up has just begun for residents across eight US states.

From Tuesday night into Wednesday, 27 tornadoes were reported across Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri, Ohio, West Virginia with at least three people reported dead.

The heaviest storm damage looks to have been from a tornado that struck parts of Perryville, Missouri, about 105km south-southeast of St Louis. This tornado has been given a preliminary EF3 rating.

It is the largest tornadic outbreak of the year and is kicking off the beginning of the US severe thunderstorm weather season, which usually ramps up in March.

In addition to tornado damage, more than 800 wind damage and hail incidents were also reported.

February saw twice the average amount of tornadoes with March's average increasing to 80.

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Uri Avnery The Israeli Macron
Uri Avnery
Richard Falk Trump versus International Liberalism: Should We Care?
Richard Falk
Sheldon Richman Talk to, Don’t Provoke, North Korea
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst Bad Hair Wars
Will Durst
Jacob Hornberger CIA Director Pompeo Doesn’t Understand the First Amendment
Jacob Hornberger
Lawrence Davidson A Dilemma For the Intelligence Agencies
Lawrence Davidson
Eve Mykytyn Axon to the Rescue
Eve Mykytyn
Stephen Lendman Tillerson Bashes Iran
Stephen Lendman

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

United States: Tornadoes

Europe's late spring freeze

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.