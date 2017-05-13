Week in pictures: From Macron to Moon

By MWC News
From French president to South Korea's president and Iranian presidential election campaign, here is the week in photos.
|Next >
Most Read News
- Trump to send arms to Kurdish YPG in Syria
- Liberal Moon Jae-in set to win South Korean presidency
- Turkey condemns US move to arm Syrian Kurdish fighters
- 'Major disruption' as UK hospitals hit by cyber attack
- FBI director James Comey fired by Donald Trump
- South Sudan's Kiir replaces army chief Paul Malong
Donation
Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!
Related
- Grim torture images ignite anger against Ugandan police
- Jordanian 'attacker' shot dead by Israeli police
- Miriam Rodriguez who probed daughter's death is killed
- UN experts call for lifting of Kashmir social media ban
- Gay rights activists detained in Russia's Moscow
- Chelsea Manning to be released next week, say lawyers
Featured_Author
Opinion
|Trump picks Al Capone of Vote Rigging
|Greg Palast
|The Debate Over Taxation Cannot Be Value-Free
|Sheldon Richman
|President Trump Stress Disorder
|Will Durst
|CPEC Gwadar Now & Then
|Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
|On That Day Began Lies
|Jacob Hornberger
|One, Two, Three – Rejoice!
|Uri Avnery
|Israel’s New Cultural War of Aggression
|Richard Falk
|Avoiding Another War in North Korea
|William John Cox