Monday, June 26, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Week in pictures: From Yoga Day to CAR crisis

| Print | E-mail

Saturday, 24 June 2017 14:02

View Comments

A photo round-up of some of last week's key events, including Yoga Day, Portugal forest fires and air raids in Yemen.

Pampilhosa da Serra, central Portugal
A female Kurdish fighter
Saada, Yemen
Guatemala City
An Indian Sadhu
Central African Republic
Finsbury Park
Bentiu, South Sudan
Hebei province, China
Santiago, Chile

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

< Prev   Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Jacob Hornberger Tyranny at Home to Fight Tyranny Abroad
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery The Four-Letter Word
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson Our Hidden Cultural Corrupters
Lawrence Davidson
Eve Mykytyn In case you’re wondering, the Middle East problem will soon be solved
Eve Mykytyn
Will Durst On the good foot
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah CPEC boost Pakistan economy
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Gilad Atzmon The Goyim Know
Gilad Atzmon
Sheldon Richman Wrong Lessons from the Congressional Shootings
Sheldon Richman
Richard Falk Interrogating the Qatar Rift
Richard Falk

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Eid al-Fitr 2017

Enjoying summer in Europe

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.