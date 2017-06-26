Monday, June 26, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2017

| Print | E-mail

Sunday, 25 June 2017 12:32

View Comments

From Iraq and Afghanistan to Turkey and Singapore, Muslims around the world celebrate the end of the holy month.

Millions of Muslims around the world are celebrating the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.

During the month of Ramadan, practising Muslims abstain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset. 

The timing of Eid al-Fitr, or "the festival of breaking the fast", can be tricky, as it is based on the sighting of the new moon, and it often varies from country to country.

The holiday is usually celebrated for three days, although it can vary depending on the country.

Celebrations begin with a special early morning prayer in mosques and open-air areas and later move on to feasts and festivals.

Gaza City
Turkish Muslims
Cairo, Egypt
Kabul, Afghanistan
Grozny, Chechnya.
Baghdad, Iraq
Manila, Philippines
Singapore

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Jacob Hornberger Tyranny at Home to Fight Tyranny Abroad
Jacob Hornberger
Uri Avnery The Four-Letter Word
Uri Avnery
Lawrence Davidson Our Hidden Cultural Corrupters
Lawrence Davidson
Eve Mykytyn In case you’re wondering, the Middle East problem will soon be solved
Eve Mykytyn
Will Durst On the good foot
Will Durst
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah CPEC boost Pakistan economy
Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
Gilad Atzmon The Goyim Know
Gilad Atzmon
Sheldon Richman Wrong Lessons from the Congressional Shootings
Sheldon Richman
Richard Falk Interrogating the Qatar Rift
Richard Falk

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Eid al-Fitr 2017

Enjoying summer in Europe

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.