Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Fitr 2017

From Iraq and Afghanistan to Turkey and Singapore, Muslims around the world celebrate the end of the holy month.

Millions of Muslims around the world are celebrating the Eid al-Fitr festival, which marks the end of Islam's holy month of Ramadan.

During the month of Ramadan, practising Muslims abstain from eating and drinking from sunrise to sunset.

The timing of Eid al-Fitr, or "the festival of breaking the fast", can be tricky, as it is based on the sighting of the new moon, and it often varies from country to country.

The holiday is usually celebrated for three days, although it can vary depending on the country.

Celebrations begin with a special early morning prayer in mosques and open-air areas and later move on to feasts and festivals.















