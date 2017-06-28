Utah: Brian Head wildfire forces evacuations

The wildfire in southern Utah has grown to become the largest active blaze in the United States.
A major wildfire in southern Utah, United States, has forced more than 1,500 people from their homes and cabins.
Firefighters battled high winds on Monday as they fought a blaze that has grown to 174 square kilometres and burned 13 homes.
The fire, the country's largest active blaze, started near the ski town of Brian Head on June 17.
It was sparked by a weed burning torch. A suspect has been detained, but authorities have not yet released their name.
So far, the cost to fight the blaze has exceeded $7m.
Firefighters are bracing for more strong winds in the coming days, with forecast placing many areas across the southwest under critical fire danger.
