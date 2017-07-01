Week in pictures: From Venezuela protest to Eid al-Fitr

By MWC News
A photo round-up of some of last week's key events, including protests in Venezuela and Haiti and forest fire in Spain.
|Next >
Donation
Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!
Related
Featured_Author
Opinion
|The Bizarre Case of Bashar
|Uri Avnery
|The American Way of War
|Sheldon Richman
|Supreme Court Upholds the Right of Churches to Steal
|Jacob Hornberger
|Palestinian Expo 2017: The UK Government and the Lobby
|Gilad Atzmon
|Our Hidden Cultural Corrupters
|Lawrence Davidson
|In case you’re wondering, the Middle East problem will soon be solved
|Eve Mykytyn
|On the good foot
|Will Durst
|CPEC boost Pakistan economy
|Syed Kamal Hussain Shah
|Interrogating the Qatar Rift
|Richard Falk