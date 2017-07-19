Wednesday, July 19, 2017
   
Week in pictures: From Tour de France to G20 Summit

Saturday, 08 July 2017 12:12

A photo round-up of some of last week's key events, including the protest ahead of the G20 summit and fighting in Mosul.

Fleeing Iraqi civilians
Caracas, Venezuela
Pyongyang, North Korea
Hamburg, Germany. |
A Palestinian girl
G20 summit in Hamburg
Tour de France
Members of the Libyan army'
Asakura
Kashmiri women

