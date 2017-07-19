Week in pictures: From Tour de France to G20 Summit

By MWC News
A photo round-up of some of last week's key events, including the protest ahead of the G20 summit and fighting in Mosul.
|
|< Prev
|Next >
Most Read News
- Iran-born Maryam Mirzakhani remembered as 'Math genius'
- Huge Istanbul rally marks failed 2016 coup
- Protesters in Paris rally against Israeli PM's visit
- Syria talks conclude in Geneva with no breakthrough
- US urges Iran to free detained American citizens
- France calls for lifting of sanctions on Qatar citizens
Donation
Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!
Related
Featured_Author
Opinion
|The Soviet Union Won WW II
|Jacob Hornberger
|The US Empire, the CIA, and the NGOs
|Ludwig Watzal
|Rx against trauma
|William T. Hathaway
|A Culture War Against Tolerance
|Lawrence Davidson
|Abe, Izzy & Bibi
|Uri Avnery
|We Are the Economy They Want to Regulate
|Sheldon Richman
|The ping- pong effect
|Will Durst
|Capitalism, Bernie, and the military-industrial complex
|Timothy V. Gatto
|Betwixt and Between: The Shadowy Politics of Political (In) Correctness
|Richard Falk
|The Poison of Commercialization and Social Injustice
|Graham Peebles