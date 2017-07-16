Sunday, July 16, 2017
   
Text Size

Site Search powered by Ajax

Week in pictures: From battle for Mosul to Liu's death

| Print | E-mail

Saturday, 15 July 2017 12:01

View Comments

A photo round-up of some of last week's key events, including the Venezuela crises and Srebrenica massacre anniversary.

A Bosnian woman
Caracas, Venezuela
Deraa, Syria
Almaty, Kazakhstan
Mosul, Iraq
Chinese Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo
Iraqi civilians
Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh
the funeral of Palestinian Mohammad Jebril
Pamplona, northern Spain

blog comments powered by Disqus
back to top

Subscribe via RSS or Email:

Next >

Donation

Thanks to all of our supporters for your generosity and your encouragement of an independent press!

Enter Amount:

Featured_Author

Opinion

Lawrence Davidson A Culture War Against Tolerance
Lawrence Davidson
Uri Avnery Abe, Izzy & Bibi
Uri Avnery
Sheldon Richman We Are the Economy They Want to Regulate
Sheldon Richman
Will Durst The ping- pong effect
Will Durst
Ludwig Watzal Wish You Weren't Here - or Zionist Propaganda against BDS
Ludwig Watzal
Timothy V. Gatto Capitalism, Bernie, and the military-industrial complex
Timothy V. Gatto
Jacob Hornberger Don’t Be Surprised to See Trump Bomb North Korea
Jacob Hornberger
Richard Falk Betwixt and Between: The Shadowy Politics of Political (In) Correctness
Richard Falk
Graham Peebles The Poison of Commercialization and Social Injustice
Graham Peebles
Clive Hambidge I Ching- Grenfell Tower
Clive Hambidge

Login






Login reminder Forgot login?

ads

Subscribe to MWC News Alert

Email Address

Subscribe in a reader Facebok page Twitter page

Week in Pictures

Week's weather

Japan devastated by floods

Creative Commons License
This work by MWC News is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs 3.0 Unported License.
Based on a work at mwcnews.net.
Permissions beyond the scope of this license may be available at mwcnews@gmail.com.