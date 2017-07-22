Saturday, July 22, 2017
   
Al-Aqsa: Clashes in Jerusalem's Old City

Saturday, 22 July 2017 12:17

At least three Palestinians killed and over a hundred protesters injured in clashes over the al-Aqsa Mosque controversy.

Al-Aqsa

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police have erupted in Jerusalem. It is the latest in a series of unrest prompted by Israel's decision to place metal detectors at the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

At least three Palestinians have been killed in the clashes.

According to Israeli police, at least 3,000 officers had been deployed to the area.

Around 140 Palestinians have been injured in occupied East Jerusalem and the West Bank, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent.

Palestinians shout slogans
A wounded Palestinian protester
Israeli border police officers
Palestinians pray
Palestinian protester uses a slingshot
Palestinians react following tear gas
Palestinians pray on a street
Palestinians carry a person
Israeli police check a Palestinian man
Palestinian women

