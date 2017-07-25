Tuesday, July 25, 2017
   
Week's weather: From extreme heat to deadly floods

Tuesday, 25 July 2017 10:58

From wildfires, drought and heatwaves to extreme rainfall, the summer has been brutal in many parts of the world.

Monsoon
Gaza: Mid-summer
Rome
UK
Elmos in Times Square
France
California
Turkey
Indonesia

