Saturday, July 29, 2017
   
Week in pictures: From Kabul attack to cholera in Yemen

Saturday, 29 July 2017 12:38

A photo round-up of some of last week's key events, including protests in the Philippines and floods in India.

A Palestinian protester
Philippine protesters
New York City
Afghan man mourns
University students wearing traditional Korean dresses
A Yemeni woman
Indian villagers
Lagos, Nigeria
Lahore, Pakistan
Santiago, Chile

